Several K-pop groups and idols, from BLACKPINK to BTS, have lost their verified blue badge on Twitter. However, some K-pop groups have been able to retain their "legacy" badge
K-pop Loses The Verified Status
Source: YG Entertainment
MAMAMOO is the only group from RBW that still retains the blue verified badge on their account. All other groups under the label, from ONEUS to Purple Kiss, seem to have lost their verified badges
MAMAMOO
Source: RBW
There's no need to worry, Engenes! The main and Japanese accounts of Enhypen still display the iconic verified badge.
ENHYPEN
Source: BELIFT LAB
Stray Kids’ Japan Twiiter channel seems to retained its legacy badge however the main account has lost it
Source: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids
The main NCT account, NCT 127 account, NCT DREAM account and the Japanese full group account still have the legacy badge
NCT
Source: SM Entertainment
Girl group IVE is still glimmering with its legacy badge on Twitter for the main account
IVE
Source: Starship Entertainment
The girl group seems to still have its golden verification!
Red Velvet
Source: SM Entertainment
The legacy verification badge is present on two Twitter accounts of the novice girl group NewJeans
NewJeans
Source: ADOR
Although the main account of TXT still has the verified badge, the group’s personal account appears to be lacking it
TXT
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
The main account of the boy group has a verified badge
SEVENTEEN
Source: Pledis Entertainment