K-pop Acts With Twitter’s Legacy Badge

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 23, 2023

Entertainment

Several K-pop groups and idols, from BLACKPINK to BTS, have lost their verified blue badge on Twitter. However, some K-pop groups have been able to retain their "legacy" badge

K-pop Loses The Verified Status

Source: YG Entertainment

MAMAMOO is the only group from RBW that still retains the blue verified badge on their account. All other groups under the label, from ONEUS to Purple Kiss, seem to have lost their verified badges

MAMAMOO

Source: RBW

There's no need to worry, Engenes! The main and Japanese accounts of Enhypen still display the iconic verified badge.

ENHYPEN

Source: BELIFT LAB

Stray Kids’ Japan Twiiter channel seems to retained its legacy badge however the main account has lost it

Source: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids

The main NCT account, NCT 127 account, NCT DREAM account and the Japanese full group account still have the legacy badge

NCT

Source: SM Entertainment

Girl group IVE is still glimmering with its legacy badge on Twitter for the main account

IVE

Source: Starship Entertainment

The girl group seems to still have its golden verification!

Red Velvet

Source: SM Entertainment

The legacy verification badge is present on two Twitter accounts of the novice girl group NewJeans

NewJeans

Source: ADOR

Although the main account of TXT still has the verified badge, the group’s personal account appears to be lacking it

TXT

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

The main account of the boy group has a verified badge

SEVENTEEN

Source: Pledis Entertainment

