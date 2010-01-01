K-pop artists featured in more than 1 K-drama

Singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and actor, Lee Ji-Eun, aka IU, made her acting debut in 2011 with the South Korean drama series Dream High, starring acclaimed actor Kim Soo-Hyun
IU
Image: tvN
Bae Suzy started as an online shopping model and went on to debut in the Chinese-Korean girl group Miss A in 2010, under JYP Entertainment. She continued her musical journey until the group disbanded in 2017
Bae Suzy
Image: Netflix
K-pop icon Ok Taecyeon, popular as Taecyeon, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter of the South Korean boy band 2PM. He made his acting debut in 2010 with the KBS drama
Ok Taecyeon
Image: tvN
Popular for leaving fans ‘breathless’ with his on-stage performances, Lee Dong-min, aka Cha Eun-woo, is the vocalist, visual and face of the South Korean group Astro. Not just that, the K-pop icon has also established himself as an incredible actor
Cha Eun-woo
Image: tvN
Leader of the K-pop group EXO, Kim Jun Myeon, better known as Suho, is no stranger to Korean movies and TV shows
Suho
Image: MBN
YoonA
Image: JTBC
Along with being a successful singer, Girls’ Generation member Im Yoon-ah, aka YoonA, is also one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea
A former member of the now-disbanded South Korean boy band ZE:A and its subgroup ZE:A Five, Park is one of the most successful faces in the Korean entertainment world
Park Hyung-sik
Image: tvN
Coming from a popular girl group BLACKPINK Jisoo proved that she isn't just a singer, and visual but also a great actor with her K-dramas Snowdrop and Arthdal Chronicles
Jisoo
Image: JTBC
Doh Kyung-Soo (D.O.) is a singer from the popular Korean group known as Exo. He has starred in a variety of K-dramas, such as My Annoying Brother, Unforgettable, and other
D.O.
Image: KBS2
Our K-pop star, Kim Se-jeong, has showcased her talent in three different girl groups. She rose to fame after securing second place on the reality show Produce 101, representing Jellyfish Entertainment