FEBRUARY 04, 2024

K-pop artists’ songs affected on TikTok

NCT 127's Fact Check and Sticker can be listened to, but their use in videos is restricted. Many NCT songs, like 2 Baddies, are muted in videos, while only NCT DREAM's latest release, Candy, remains unaffected

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's latest release is heavily impacted, with their songs muted, while SuperM's tracks have also been removed from TikTok

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

TWICE faces a unique situation as certain popular songs like Feel Special, Cry For Me, and Knock Knock have been removed from TikTok while the rest remain unaffected

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

P1Harmony's English single Fall In Love Again is muted in all TikTok videos, while the rest of their songs remain unaffected

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

The complete discography of &TEAM faced an impact, with videos on their TikTok account remaining visible but losing sound when featuring their own music

SOURCE: HYBE Japan

So far, the only muted BTS song is Bad Decisions, a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

All Japanese songs by SEVENTEEN and ENHYPEN are currently unavailable

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment and BE:LIFT Lab

STAYC Japan's TikTok content, including all their songs in Japanese, is muted. Similar situations apply to other groups like IZ*ONE and CLASS:y with Japanese-based content

SOURCE: HIGHUP Entertainment

BLACKPINK's discography remains untouched despite concerns surrounding UMG's removal of songs

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

TRI.BE's entire discography was removed since they are under UMG, making their music inaccessible to TikTok users

SOURCE: TR Entertainment

