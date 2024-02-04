Heading 3
FEBRUARY 04, 2024
K-pop artists’ songs affected on TikTok
NCT 127's Fact Check and Sticker can be listened to, but their use in videos is restricted. Many NCT songs, like 2 Baddies, are muted in videos, while only NCT DREAM's latest release, Candy, remains unaffected
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's latest release is heavily impacted, with their songs muted, while SuperM's tracks have also been removed from TikTok
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
TWICE faces a unique situation as certain popular songs like Feel Special, Cry For Me, and Knock Knock have been removed from TikTok while the rest remain unaffected
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
P1Harmony's English single Fall In Love Again is muted in all TikTok videos, while the rest of their songs remain unaffected
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
The complete discography of &TEAM faced an impact, with videos on their TikTok account remaining visible but losing sound when featuring their own music
SOURCE: HYBE Japan
So far, the only muted BTS song is Bad Decisions, a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
All Japanese songs by SEVENTEEN and ENHYPEN are currently unavailable
SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment and BE:LIFT Lab
STAYC Japan's TikTok content, including all their songs in Japanese, is muted. Similar situations apply to other groups like IZ*ONE and CLASS:y with Japanese-based content
SOURCE: HIGHUP Entertainment
BLACKPINK's discography remains untouched despite concerns surrounding UMG's removal of songs
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
TRI.BE's entire discography was removed since they are under UMG, making their music inaccessible to TikTok users
SOURCE: TR Entertainment
