K-pop artists who covered BTS songs

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

The immediate ‘hoobaes’ of BTS at HYBE once did a fabulous cover of their hit track ‘Boy in Luv’.

TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN

Also a part of the HYBE family, the boys chose BTS’ Permission to Dance to show their skills.

Image: KQ Entertainment

At the 2019 MAMA, the boy group mesmerised everyone when they performed Blood Sweat and Tears.

ATEEZ

Image: EDAM Entertainment

The world-famous songstress sang out her heart to BTS’ heartwarming Life Goes On.

IU

Image: Starship Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment.

The Cosmic Girls were their charming selves while grooving to their breakout hit ‘I Need U’.

WJSN

Image: IST Entertainment

It was a Fire-y performance that awaited the fans of the boy group in 2017.

VICTON

Image: FNC Entertainment

SF9

The boys have covered BTS a couple of times, one of which was their fabulous attempt at performing Boy in Luv.

The girl group members have covered BTS’ Fire and Dimple among others.

MAMAMOO

Image: RBW

Image: SM Entertainment

Doyoung once covered BTS’ The Truth Untold and impressed everyone.

NCT

Image: WAKEONE Entertainment, Swing Entertainment.

The girls danced to BTS’ Dynamite during a variety show.

Kep1er

