K-pop artists who covered BTS songs
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 23, 2022
The immediate ‘hoobaes’ of BTS at HYBE once did a fabulous cover of their hit track ‘Boy in Luv’.
TXT
ENHYPEN
Also a part of the HYBE family, the boys chose BTS’ Permission to Dance to show their skills.
At the 2019 MAMA, the boy group mesmerised everyone when they performed Blood Sweat and Tears.
ATEEZ
The world-famous songstress sang out her heart to BTS’ heartwarming Life Goes On.
IU
The Cosmic Girls were their charming selves while grooving to their breakout hit ‘I Need U’.
WJSN
It was a Fire-y performance that awaited the fans of the boy group in 2017.
VICTON
SF9
The boys have covered BTS a couple of times, one of which was their fabulous attempt at performing Boy in Luv.
The girl group members have covered BTS’ Fire and Dimple among others.
MAMAMOO
Doyoung once covered BTS’ The Truth Untold and impressed everyone.
NCT
The girls danced to BTS’ Dynamite during a variety show.
Kep1er
