Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 21, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop Artists with Most Spotify Streams

With over 2.35 billion streams he ranks as the top K-pop artist with the most Spotify streams. He is the lead vocalist from the biggest boyband BTS

Jungkook of BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Another vocalist from the boyband BTS has over 2.29 billion streams recording the second highest in the place. His husky voice makes his fans go crazy for his music

 V of BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The popular soloist has over 2.29 billion streams on Spotify. Fans love her music, her catchy lyrics, and her honey-like voice.

 IU 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

The Thai rapper from the girl group BLACKPINK has 2.16 billion streams her rapping skills never fail to impress her fans.

Lisa of BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

With over 2.09 billion streams Jimin from BTS again takes the spot. His soothing voice and uplifting songs and lyrics make fans go crazy for his songs

Jimin of BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The rapper of all time Suga has over 2.04 billion streams. His solo albums about self-love, depression along with the empowering lyrics make his songs more motivating

Suga of BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

He has around 1.94 billion streams for his powerful vocals and charming personality. He is not just a singer but also an actor who shows a charming side too 

Image: SM Entertainment

Baekhyun of EXO 

With over 1.89 billion streams, another vocalist from BTS takes the spot for his amazing vocals and mesmerizing songs and music 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin of BTS 

Irene has over 1.76 billion streams for her powerful vocals and elegant visuals. She is the leader of the group Red Velvet and also an actor

Irene of Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment

This south korean singer, rapper, and dancer has over 1.75 billion streams for his energetic vocals and performances being the leader of the group TXT

Yeonjun of TXT 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here