K-pop Artists with Most Spotify Streams
With over 2.35 billion streams he ranks as the top K-pop artist with the most Spotify streams. He is the lead vocalist from the biggest boyband BTS
Jungkook of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Another vocalist from the boyband BTS has over 2.29 billion streams recording the second highest in the place. His husky voice makes his fans go crazy for his music
V of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The popular soloist has over 2.29 billion streams on Spotify. Fans love her music, her catchy lyrics, and her honey-like voice.
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
The Thai rapper from the girl group BLACKPINK has 2.16 billion streams her rapping skills never fail to impress her fans.
Lisa of BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
With over 2.09 billion streams Jimin from BTS again takes the spot. His soothing voice and uplifting songs and lyrics make fans go crazy for his songs
Jimin of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The rapper of all time Suga has over 2.04 billion streams. His solo albums about self-love, depression along with the empowering lyrics make his songs more motivating
Suga of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
He has around 1.94 billion streams for his powerful vocals and charming personality. He is not just a singer but also an actor who shows a charming side too
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun of EXO
With over 1.89 billion streams, another vocalist from BTS takes the spot for his amazing vocals and mesmerizing songs and music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin of BTS
Irene has over 1.76 billion streams for her powerful vocals and elegant visuals. She is the leader of the group Red Velvet and also an actor
Irene of Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
This south korean singer, rapper, and dancer has over 1.75 billion streams for his energetic vocals and performances being the leader of the group TXT
Yeonjun of TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC