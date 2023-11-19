K-pop at BBMAs 2023:
BTS’ Jungkook, more
The 2023 Billboard Music Awards, held on November 19, 2023, distinguished itself by being a global event, live-streamed across various locations, a departure from the traditional format
Image: Billboard
While BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and Stray Kids triumphed at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, NewJeans also marked their debut at a US award show, and Stray Kids showcased an exceptional stage
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jungkook won Top Global K-pop Artist for his track Seven feat. Latto, a hit since its July release. He thanked fans via video for the award, competing against Jimin, NewJeans, and FIFTY FIFTY
Image: Billboard
At BBMAs 2023, BLACKPINK won Top K-Pop Touring Artist for their BORN PINK world tour. Other nominees included BTS' SUGA and TWICE
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
Stray Kids bagged the Top K-pop Album with 5-Star, released in June 2023 featuring the title track S-Class. The album broke group records and exceeded expectations with a remarkable performance
Image: Billboard
NewJeans claimed the Top Global K-Pop Artist, dominating Billboard charts with a record-breaking 14-week streak on Billboard 200 for their album Get Up. They made their US show debut at BBMAs 2023
Image: ADOR
Jimin from BTS received a nomination for Top Selling Song with his single Like Crazy. Yet, the award was won by Taylor Swift for her track Anti-Hero from the album Midnights
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
FIFTY FIFTY, nominated for Top Duo/Group due to their viral hit Cupid, didn't secure the trophy, which went to Fuerza Regida instead
Image:FIFTY FIFTY's Instagram
NewJeans, the first K-pop girl group performers, showcased Super Shy and OMG while Stray Kids, following BTS, performed MIROR and Back Door at the BBMAs before the closing act
Image: ADOR, JYP Entertainment
Previously, BTS made a historical legacy by becoming the first K-pop act ever to win a Billboard Music Award and perform at the event back in 2017. Since then, the septet has clinched on to the Top Social Artist category throughout the years, until now
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC