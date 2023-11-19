Heading 3

November 22, 2023

K-pop at BBMAs 2023:
BTS’ Jungkook, more

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards, held on November 19, 2023, distinguished itself by being a global event, live-streamed across various locations, a departure from the traditional format

Image: Billboard

While BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and Stray Kids triumphed at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, NewJeans also marked their debut at a US award show, and Stray Kids showcased an exceptional stage

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jungkook won Top Global K-pop Artist for his track Seven feat. Latto, a hit since its July release. He thanked fans via video for the award, competing against Jimin, NewJeans, and FIFTY FIFTY

Image: Billboard

At BBMAs 2023, BLACKPINK won Top K-Pop Touring Artist for their BORN PINK world tour. Other nominees included BTS' SUGA and TWICE

Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram

Stray Kids bagged the Top K-pop Album with 5-Star, released in June 2023 featuring the title track S-Class. The album broke group records and exceeded expectations with a remarkable performance

Image: Billboard

NewJeans claimed the Top Global K-Pop Artist, dominating Billboard charts with a record-breaking 14-week streak on Billboard 200 for their album Get Up. They made their US show debut at BBMAs 2023

Image: ADOR

Jimin from BTS received a nomination for Top Selling Song with his single Like Crazy. Yet, the award was won by Taylor Swift for her track Anti-Hero from the album Midnights

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

FIFTY FIFTY, nominated for Top Duo/Group due to their viral hit Cupid, didn't secure the trophy, which went to Fuerza Regida instead

Image:FIFTY FIFTY's Instagram 

NewJeans, the first K-pop girl group performers, showcased Super Shy and OMG while Stray Kids, following BTS, performed MIROR and Back Door at the BBMAs before the closing act

Image: ADOR, JYP Entertainment

 Previously, BTS made a historical legacy by becoming the first K-pop act ever to win a Billboard Music Award and perform at the event back in 2017. Since then, the septet has clinched on to the Top Social Artist category throughout the years, until now

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

