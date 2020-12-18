K-pop B-side tracks that deserve MV

BTS’ Louder Than Bombs, both a commentary on universal experiences and a message to fans, showcases the group's profound introspection and commitment to singing through adversity
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE's Cry for Me, unveiled at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards was later released on December 18, 2020. The song explores a toxic love-hate relationship
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
EXO's The Eve captivates with powerful lyrics and dynamic sound, urging listeners to overcome challenges. The song showcases EXO's vocal prowess and delivers an empowering musical experience
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
aespa's Illusion captivates with its electronic and high-energy blend, featuring elements of hip hop, synth-pop, and hyperpop. Released as a surprise pre-release track, it showcases aespa's unique style
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
TXT's Tinnitus delivers a poignant exploration of loneliness and the desire for a transformative rockstar life. The song's introspective lyrics, combined with a dynamic sound, capture the essence of yearning for meaning and purpose in the midst of a noisy world
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
Pretty Savage by BLACKPINK, a trap-infused anthem, boldly asserts the group's indifference to others' opinions and celebrates their unique success. The song's energetic beats and defiant lyrics showcase BLACKPINK's unapologetic attitude and distinctive style
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
Stray Kids' Domino delivers an energetic anthem with powerful verses and a dynamic chorus, showcasing the group's confidence and dominance in the music scene. The track's catchy lyrics and bold beats create a sensation, symbolizing their unstoppable rise like a domino effect
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
LE SSERAFIM's Blue Flame enchants with its mesmerizing lyrics and ethereal sound, painting a vivid picture of desire and curiosity illuminated by a captivating blue flame. The track's fusion of mysterious elements and alluring beats showcases the group's unique style and leaves an indelible impression
SOURCE: SOURCE MUSIC
ATEEZ's Cyberpunk paints a vivid sonic landscape with its haunting lyrics and pulsating beats, delving into the dystopian theme of a city shrouded in lies and darkness. The group masterfully captures the essence of a cyberpunk world
SOURCE: KQ Entertainment
Kep1er's Back to the City takes listeners on a nostalgic journey, reminiscing about vibrant nights filled with joy in the bustling city. The song blends energetic beats with heartfelt lyrics, creating a captivating ode to cherished memories and the desire to relive them in the dynamic urban landscape