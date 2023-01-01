Heading 3

November 23, 2023

K-pop bands that
debuted in 2023

The first on the list of K-pop groups that debuted in 2023 is HANA, an eight-member girl group housed under Artcompany SOUL. They made their debut on January 8 with the mini-album, BLA:ZE

Image: Artcompany SOUL 

HANA

Debuting under AO Entertainment is PRIMROSE, consisting of two members, Ruby and Nahyun

Image: AO Entertainment

PRIMROSE

One of the most intriguing debuts from the K-pop groups is MAVE:, a virtual girl group that was created by Metaverse Entertainment. The AI-generated group members

Image: Metaverse Entertainment.

MAVE

THE7, formerly known as SEVEN STARS, is a seven-member K-pop group consisting of both Korean and Thai members

Image: Seven Digital Agency

THE7

The five-member boy group, BXB or Boy By Brush, is next in line with the many K-pop groups that made their debut so far in 2023.

Image: Wolfburn

BXB

Previously known as BOM (Boys of MNH), 8TURN is an eight-member K-pop boy group housed under MNH Entertainment

Image:  MNH Entertainment

8TURN

Another one of the K-pop groups with intriguing concepts is tripleS, the first decentralized girl group where the 24 members will rotate between group, sub-unit, and solo activities

Image: MODHAUS

tripleS

LimeLight, a three-member girl group managed by 143 Entertainment, is the next in line among K-pop groups that debuted in 2023. The members, MiU, Suhye, and Gaeun, debuted on February 17

Image:  143 Entertainment

LIMELIGHT

HAWW or Heal All The World Wide is a seven-member boy group under Biscuit Entertainment

Image:  Biscuit Entertainment

HAWW

One of the three K-pop groups formed by South Korea's Howon University's K-pop Department is A-plus, housed under Azer Entertainment

Image: Azer Entertainment

A-plus

