K-pop bands that
debuted in 2023
The first on the list of K-pop groups that debuted in 2023 is HANA, an eight-member girl group housed under Artcompany SOUL. They made their debut on January 8 with the mini-album, BLA:ZE
Image: Artcompany SOUL
HANA
Debuting under AO Entertainment is PRIMROSE, consisting of two members, Ruby and Nahyun
Image: AO Entertainment
PRIMROSE
One of the most intriguing debuts from the K-pop groups is MAVE:, a virtual girl group that was created by Metaverse Entertainment. The AI-generated group members
Image: Metaverse Entertainment.
MAVE
THE7, formerly known as SEVEN STARS, is a seven-member K-pop group consisting of both Korean and Thai members
Image: Seven Digital Agency
THE7
The five-member boy group, BXB or Boy By Brush, is next in line with the many K-pop groups that made their debut so far in 2023.
Image: Wolfburn
BXB
Previously known as BOM (Boys of MNH), 8TURN is an eight-member K-pop boy group housed under MNH Entertainment
Image: MNH Entertainment
8TURN
Another one of the K-pop groups with intriguing concepts is tripleS, the first decentralized girl group where the 24 members will rotate between group, sub-unit, and solo activities
Image: MODHAUS
tripleS
LimeLight, a three-member girl group managed by 143 Entertainment, is the next in line among K-pop groups that debuted in 2023. The members, MiU, Suhye, and Gaeun, debuted on February 17
Image: 143 Entertainment
LIMELIGHT
HAWW or Heal All The World Wide is a seven-member boy group under Biscuit Entertainment
Image: Biscuit Entertainment
HAWW
One of the three K-pop groups formed by South Korea's Howon University's K-pop Department is A-plus, housed under Azer Entertainment
Image: Azer Entertainment
A-plus