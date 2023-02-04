Heading 3
K-pop boy groups from survival shows Pt1
Vedangi Joshi
feb 4, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids
Stray Kids was part of a survival show of the same name they making their debut in March 2018s
All the members of SEVENTEEN were first seen on the reality television show Seventeen Project: Big Debut Plan
SEVENTEEN
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
How do you know GOT7
Male Japanese K-pop idols
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
JYP Entertainment formed this band the group which consists of six members
2PM
Image Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment
This band is formed by Jellyfish Entertainment and they were also a part of the show ‘MyDOL’
VIXX
Image Credit: Swing Entertainment
These eleven young males were first seen on the survival competition series ‘Produce 101’ in the second season
WANNA ONE
Image Credit: FNC Entertainment
SF9
SF9 debuted in October 2016 with their first single album ‘Feeling Sensation’ under FNC Entertainment
The ENHYPEN’s stars stole our hearts with their energetic and powerful performance after being formed on ‘I-LAND’
ENHYPEN
Image Credit: KBS2
Image Credit: Wake One Entertainment
TO1
Wake One Entertainment formed TO1 which participated in the show To Be World Klass, they debuted in the year 2020
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC
The other half of One Day apart from 2PM, the four-piece focused on a more ballad style
2AM
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.