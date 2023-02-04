Heading 3

K-pop boy groups from survival shows Pt1

Vedangi Joshi

feb 4, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids 

Stray Kids was part of a survival show of the same name they making their debut in March 2018s

All the members of SEVENTEEN were first seen on the reality television show Seventeen Project: Big Debut Plan 

SEVENTEEN

 Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment

How do you know GOT7

Male Japanese K-pop idols 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment formed this band the group which consists of six members 

2PM

Image Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

This band is formed by Jellyfish Entertainment and they were also a part of the show ‘MyDOL’

VIXX 

Image Credit: Swing Entertainment 

These eleven young males were first seen on the survival competition series ‘Produce 101’ in the second season 

WANNA ONE 

Image Credit: FNC Entertainment 

SF9

SF9 debuted in October 2016 with their first single album ‘Feeling Sensation’ under FNC Entertainment 

The ENHYPEN’s stars stole our hearts with their energetic and powerful performance after being formed on ‘I-LAND’

ENHYPEN

Image Credit: KBS2

Image Credit: Wake One Entertainment

TO1

Wake One Entertainment formed TO1 which participated in the show To Be World Klass, they debuted in the year 2020 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC

The other half of One Day apart from 2PM, the four-piece focused on a more ballad style

2AM

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here