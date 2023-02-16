Heading 3
K-pop boy groups from survival shows Pt2
X1
This group was formed from the Ment reality competition show Produce X 101 season 2
The boy band under 143 Entertainment was first formed by YG Entertainment through the reality show WIN: Who Is Next as Team B
iKON
Treasure has always been a favourite of their fandom named Treasure Makers debuting following the reality-survival program YG Treasure Box
TREASURE
The multinational group was seen on the survival reality show Pentagon Maker and debuted in October 2016
PENTAGON
The boy band with a lot of fanbases for their unique fashion, styling and their talented singing and dancing, was first seen on the reality program No Mercy in December 2014
MONSTA X
WINNER
This group of four members was first seen on the survival show called WIN: Who Is Next and made their official debut in August 2014
Formed through the survival competition Under Nineteen, their debut album XIX with the title track Spotlight was released in April 2019
1THE9
TNX
TNX (The New Six) was first seen on the show LOUD, making their debut on May 17, 2022
Though formed by YG Entertainment through a meticulous process, the group’s formation was broadcast through the documentary, BIGBANG The beginning
BIGBANG
