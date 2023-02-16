Heading 3

K-pop boy groups from survival shows Pt2

Image Credit: Swing Entertainment

X1 

This group was formed from the Ment reality competition show Produce X 101 season 2 

The boy band under 143 Entertainment was first formed by YG Entertainment through the reality show WIN: Who Is Next as Team B 

iKON 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

Treasure has always been a favourite of their fandom named Treasure Makers debuting following the reality-survival program YG Treasure Box 

TREASURE 

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

The multinational group was seen on the survival reality show Pentagon Maker and debuted in October 2016 

PENTAGON

Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

The boy band with a lot of fanbases for their unique fashion, styling and their talented singing and dancing, was first seen on the reality program No Mercy in December 2014       

MONSTA X 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment 

WINNER 

This group of four members was first seen on the survival show called WIN: Who Is Next and made their official debut in August 2014 

Formed through the survival competition Under Nineteen, their debut album XIX with the title track Spotlight was released in April 2019

1THE9 

Image Credit: MBK Entertainment

Image Credit: P NATION 

TNX 

TNX (The New Six) was first seen on the show LOUD, making their debut on May 17, 2022 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment 

Though formed by YG Entertainment through a meticulous process, the group’s formation was broadcast through the documentary, BIGBANG The beginning 

BIGBANG 

