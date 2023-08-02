K-pop comebacks to check out in Aug 2023
On the 1st of August the K-pop group XEED is planning to release its 2nd Mini Album called ‘BLUE’
XEED
Image: XEED’s Instagram
XIKERS
Image: XIKERS' Instagram
The K-pop Boy Band XIKERS has also recently announced the release of their 2nd Mini Album HOUSE OF TRICKY: HOW TO PLAY with the Title Track: Home Boy; DO or DIE on the 2nd of August
The 7 Membered boy group has also been planning to release their 1st Single Album ‘Ready: 여름방학’ with the title track WE GO MV released on the 2nd of August 2023
The Wind
Image: THE WIND’s Instagram
The girl group subunit is releasing their 1st mini album called ‘TWO RABBITS’ with the title track called ‘Dangdang’ on the 3rd of August
MAMAMOO+
Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram
BXB is also set to release its first single album called Chapter 1. Our Youth on the 3rd of August
BXB
Image: BXB’s Instagram
The new K-pop girl group that recently debuted this year is all set to release its first single album called MADELEINE with the same title track name as the album on the 4th of August 2023.
LIMELIGHT
Image: LIMELIGHT’S Instagram
The 12-member boy group will be releasing their 2nd album, '[PHANTASY] Pt.1 Christmas In August,' on August 7th, 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating this new release.
THE BOYZ
Image: THE BOYZ Instagram
The K-pop Boy group member U Know is said to be releasing the 3rd Mini Album called ‘Reality Show’ on August 7.
TVXQ’s Yunho
Image: Yunho’s Instagram
BIGHIT MUSIC surprised fans with J-Hope's solo album 'Jack In The Box' in the 'HOPE Edition,' set for release on August 18
BTS’ J-hope
Image: J-Hope's Instagram
The girl group EVERGLOW is also all set to release their 4th Single Album Called ALL MY GIRLS on the 18th of August 2023. Fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for its release
EVERGLOW
Image: EVERGLOW’s Instagram