 Hemelin Darlong

AUGUST 01, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop comebacks to check out in Aug 2023

On the 1st of August the K-pop group XEED is planning to release its 2nd Mini Album called ‘BLUE’

XEED

Image: XEED’s Instagram

XIKERS 

Image: XIKERS' Instagram

The K-pop Boy Band XIKERS has also recently announced the release of their  2nd Mini Album HOUSE OF TRICKY: HOW TO PLAY with the Title Track: Home Boy; DO or DIE on the 2nd of August

The 7 Membered boy group has also been planning to release their 1st Single Album ‘Ready: 여름방학’ with the title track WE GO MV released on the 2nd of August 2023

The Wind

Image: THE WIND’s Instagram

The girl group subunit is releasing their 1st mini album called ‘TWO RABBITS’ with the title track called ‘Dangdang’ on the 3rd of August

MAMAMOO+

Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram

BXB is also set to release its first single album called Chapter 1. Our Youth on the 3rd of August

BXB

Image: BXB’s Instagram

The new K-pop girl group that recently debuted this year is all set to release its first single album called MADELEINE with the same title track name as the album on the 4th of August 2023.

LIMELIGHT

Image: LIMELIGHT’S Instagram

The 12-member boy group will be releasing their 2nd album, '[PHANTASY] Pt.1 Christmas In August,' on August 7th, 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating this new release.

THE BOYZ

Image: THE BOYZ Instagram

The K-pop Boy group member U Know is said to be releasing the 3rd Mini Album called ‘Reality Show’ on August 7.

TVXQ’s Yunho

Image: Yunho’s Instagram

BIGHIT MUSIC surprised fans with J-Hope's solo album 'Jack In The Box' in the 'HOPE Edition,' set for release on August 18

BTS’ J-hope

Image: J-Hope's Instagram

The girl group EVERGLOW is also all set to release their 4th Single Album Called ALL MY GIRLS on the 18th of August 2023. Fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for its release

EVERGLOW

Image: EVERGLOW’s Instagram

