Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Boy Groups You Need to Stan

BTS's Dope dance break bursts with synchronized moves, high energy, and iconic formations, showcasing their dynamic choreography. Prepare to be amazed by their precision and charisma.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dope

BLACKPINK's fierce Kill This Love dance break features powerful formations, sharp moves, and captivating visuals. Their synchronized intensity sets the stage on fire.

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

TWICE's Feel Special dance break is a mesmerizing blend of elegance and strength. The intricate choreography complements the song's emotional resonance, leaving a lasting impression.

TWICE - Feel Special

Image:  JYP Entertainment

EXO's Call Me Baby showcases their signature precision and fluidity. The dance break's charismatic execution and seamless transitions highlight the group's exceptional performance skills.

EXO - Call Me Baby

Image:  SM Entertainment

ITZY's Wannabe dance break radiates confidence, featuring powerful moves and impactful visuals. The dynamic choreography perfectly complements the song's empowering message.

ITZY - Wannabe

Image:  JYP Entertainment

EVERGLOW's Adios dance break is a powerful display of energy and synchronization. The intense choreography, combined with their fierce stage presence, leaves a lasting impression.

EVERGLOW - Adios

Image:  Yuehua Entertainment

ATEEZ's Say My Name dance break is a whirlwind of intensity, showcasing their dynamic moves and synchronization. The captivating choreography amplifies the song's powerful vibe.

ATEEZ - Say My Name

Image:  KQ Entertainment

MAMAMOO's HIP dance break exudes charisma and style. The group's flawless execution of intricate moves and playful interactions makes it a standout moment in K-pop choreography.

MAMAMOO - HIP

Image:  RBW

GFRIEND's Fingertip dance break combines energetic moves with captivating formations. The dynamic choreography adds an extra layer of excitement to the song's upbeat vibe.

GFRIEND - Fingertip

Image:  Source Music

STRAY KIDS' God's Menu dance break is a feast for the eyes, featuring powerful and precise choreography. The energetic performance perfectly complements the song's intense sound.

STRAY KIDS - God's Menu

Image:  JYP Entertainment

