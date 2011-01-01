The TWICE member and the Super Junior stud confirmed their relationship in January 2020 but later announced a breakup in late 2021
Momo and Heechul
Source: Big Hit Entertainment & YG Entertainment
In June 2014, EXO's Baekhyun and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confirmed their relationship, the first public SM Entertainment couple
Taeyeon and Baekhyun
Source: SM Entertainment
EXO's Kai and f(x)'s Krystal's relationship was confirmed by SM Entertainment in 2016
Krystal and Kai
Source: H& Entertainment & SM Entertainment
In 2011, KARA's Goo Hara and BEAST's Junhyung's relationship created a huge buzz in K-pop
Goo Hara and Yong Junhyung
Source: KeyEast Ogi & Cube Entertainment
IU and Jang Kiha's unexpected relationship shocked fans in 2015, lasting over 3 years before their breakup
IU and Jang Kiha
Source: DRDR AC, EDAM Entertainment
JYJ's Junsu and EXID's Hani confirmed their relationship in January 2016 after being spotted together
Hani and Junsu
Source: Sublime & PalmTree Island
Lee Dong Wook and Suzy's relationship surprised skeptics, but they later broke up due to busy schedules
Suzy and Lee Dong Wook
Source: Management SOOP & King Kong by Starship
Zico and Seolhyun confirmed their relationship in August 2016 but later broke up due to public pressure
Seolhyun and Zico
Source:Leum Hashtag & KOZ Entertainment
Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin's love story triumphed, leading to marriage and devotion during military service
Min Hyo Rin and Taeyang
Source:Plum JYP & YG Entertainment
Tiffany and Nichkhun public relationship delighted fans but ended after nearly a year due to busy schedules
Tiffany and Nichkhun
Source: Sublime & JYP Entertainment