K-pop Dating Rumors That Turned Out True

Sugandha Srivastava

june 2, 2023

Entertainment

The TWICE member and the Super Junior stud confirmed their relationship in January 2020 but later announced a breakup in late 2021

Momo and Heechul

Source: Big Hit Entertainment & YG Entertainment

In June 2014, EXO's Baekhyun and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confirmed their relationship, the first public SM Entertainment couple

Taeyeon and Baekhyun

Source: SM Entertainment

EXO's Kai and f(x)'s Krystal's relationship was confirmed by SM Entertainment in 2016 

Krystal and Kai

Source: H& Entertainment & SM Entertainment

In 2011, KARA's Goo Hara and BEAST's Junhyung's relationship created a huge buzz in K-pop

Goo Hara and Yong Junhyung

Source: KeyEast Ogi & Cube Entertainment

IU and Jang Kiha's unexpected relationship shocked fans in 2015, lasting over 3 years before their breakup

IU and Jang Kiha

Source: DRDR AC, EDAM Entertainment

JYJ's Junsu and EXID's Hani confirmed their relationship in January 2016 after being spotted together

Hani and Junsu

Source: Sublime & PalmTree Island

Lee Dong Wook and Suzy's relationship surprised skeptics, but they later broke up due to busy schedules

Suzy and Lee Dong Wook

Source: Management SOOP & King Kong by Starship

Zico and Seolhyun confirmed their relationship in August 2016 but later broke up due to public pressure

Seolhyun and Zico

Source:Leum Hashtag & KOZ Entertainment

Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin's love story triumphed, leading to marriage and devotion during military service

Min Hyo Rin and Taeyang

Source:Plum JYP & YG Entertainment

Tiffany and Nichkhun public relationship delighted fans but ended after nearly a year due to busy schedules

Tiffany and Nichkhun

Source: Sublime & JYP Entertainment

