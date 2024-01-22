Heading 3

Saumya

January 21, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop debuts to look forward to in 2024

TWS, Pledis Entertainment's newest boy group, is gearing up for their debut on January 22, 2024, with the mini-album Sparkling Blue, marking PLEDIS's second boy group after SEVENTEEN, nearly a decade later

Image credits:   PLEDIS Entertainment

NCT New Team (or NCT Tokyo), the upcoming Japanese sub-unit of NCT, released the single Hands Up on October 8, 2023, as a prelude to their anticipated debut in 2024

Image credits: SM Entertainment

Multinational girl group KATSEYE, from The Debut: Dream Academy, is gearing up for their 2024 debut album release, accompanied by a Netflix documentary detailing their diverse journey

Image credits: HYBE Labels

Emerging from JTBC and HYBE's R U Next? survival show, I’LL-IT, a six-member girl group under BE:LIFT Lab. Anticipated to debut shortly, I’LL-IT promises to bring a dynamic and diverse flair to the K-Pop scene

Image credits:BE:LIFT Lab

JYP LOUD, a pre-debut male trainee group from JYP Entertainment, was formed on August 15, 2021, through SBS' audition program LOUD. The current 5-member lineup includes Lee Gyehun, Amaru, Keiju, Yoon Min and Lee Donghyeon

Image credits: JYP Entertainment

Image credits: JYP Entertainment

Global girl group VCHA, formed through the reality show A2K under JYP Entertainment, teased their debut with the pre-release single SeVit (New Light) and is anticipated to officially debut in 2024

Redstart ENM's TIOT, a 4-member pre-debut unit featuring Kim Minseoung, Kim Junhyeon, Hong Keonhee, and Choi Woojin, who gained recognition through the idol survival program Boys Planet, is set to debut in 2024

Image credits: Redstart ENM

RBW's upcoming boy group NXD, featuring members from popular survival programs Boys Planet and Fantasy Boys; Jaemin, Hiroto, Hyeonggeun, Daehyun, and Yongjoon, creates anticipation for their debut

Image credits: RBW Entertainment

SURE PLACE's upcoming girl group, formerly known as Bebez at Blockberry Creative, gains attention for having three members from Girls Planet 999. Their transfer to the new label brings anticipation for their debut

Image credits: SURE PLACE

MODHAUS' new group, ARTMS, with members Choerry, Heejin, Jinsoul, and Kim Lip from LOONA, is set to debut in Q1 2024, sparking anticipation among fans of both LOONA and K-pop

Image credits:  MODHAUS

