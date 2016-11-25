Heading 3

 K-pop disbandment songs

Vedangi Joshi

MARCH 23, 2023

Fashion 

IZ*ONE’s last release as a whole group was in December 2020 with Panorama, the group never released a farewell song unlike others

IZ*ONE - Panorama 

 Image Credit: Swing Entertainment

On May 2017 the label announced their disbandment after seven years as a group, they released their last song Lonely on 31 May 2017, and officially disbanded on June 4 2017 

SISTAR - Lonely 

 Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

GFRIEND’s final release before disbandment was MAGO on November 9, 2020 and they disbanded on May 2021 without knowing that it was their last 

GFRIEND - MAGO 

Image Credit: Source Music

2NE1 officially disbanded on November 25, 2016, however, Goodbye was released on January 2016 

2NE1 - Goodbye 

 Image Credit: YG Entertainment

The group released Spring Breeze on November 2018 as the title track, they officially disbanded in January 2019. WANNA ONE reunited in 2021 to perform their hits Energetic and Burn It Up on MAMA

WANNA ONE - Spring Breeze 

 Image Credit: Swing Entertainment 

4Minute released the song Hate on January 20, 2016, in collaboration with American producer Skrillex 

4Minute - HATE 

 Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

I.O.I released Downpour on 18 January 2017, as their final track before their official disbandment 

I.O.I - Downpour

 Image Credit: Swing Entertainment

The group released the final single Draw Me on February 10, prior to the release of the song their label announced that the group had disbanded 

 Wonder Girls - Draw Me 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

The group’s first and last songs are the same, X1 released Flash on August 1 and disbanded in 2020 following a voting manipulation controversy

 X1 - Flash 

 Image Credit: Swing Entertainment

The girl group debuted their first sub unit PRISTIN V releasing their song Get It in May 2018 followed by their disbandment on 24 May 2019

 PRISTIN - We Like 

 Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here