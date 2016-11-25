IZ*ONE’s last release as a whole group was in December 2020 with Panorama, the group never released a farewell song unlike others
IZ*ONE - Panorama
On May 2017 the label announced their disbandment after seven years as a group, they released their last song Lonely on 31 May 2017, and officially disbanded on June 4 2017
SISTAR - Lonely
GFRIEND’s final release before disbandment was MAGO on November 9, 2020 and they disbanded on May 2021 without knowing that it was their last
GFRIEND - MAGO
2NE1 officially disbanded on November 25, 2016, however, Goodbye was released on January 2016
2NE1 - Goodbye
The group released Spring Breeze on November 2018 as the title track, they officially disbanded in January 2019. WANNA ONE reunited in 2021 to perform their hits Energetic and Burn It Up on MAMA
WANNA ONE - Spring Breeze
4Minute released the song Hate on January 20, 2016, in collaboration with American producer Skrillex
4Minute - HATE
I.O.I released Downpour on 18 January 2017, as their final track before their official disbandment
I.O.I - Downpour
The group released the final single Draw Me on February 10, prior to the release of the song their label announced that the group had disbanded
Wonder Girls - Draw Me
The group’s first and last songs are the same, X1 released Flash on August 1 and disbanded in 2020 following a voting manipulation controversy
X1 - Flash
The girl group debuted their first sub unit PRISTIN V releasing their song Get It in May 2018 followed by their disbandment on 24 May 2019
PRISTIN - We Like
