Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 07, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop fan terms to know Pt.2

Translates to acting cute or cute action, like the cute or childish facial expressions expressed by both male and female idols in the form of a baby voice, gestures, and more

Image Credits- Pexels

Aegyo 

When a song becomes number one on all major music charts at the same time.

Image Credits- Pexels

All-Kill

Refers to the three biggest entertainment companies in South Korea: SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment

Image Credits- Pexels

Big 3

Following the release of a music video, a group will often release a YouTube video of them performing the choreography in their dance practice room. They often have a lot of fun with it

Image Credits- Pexels

Dance Practice

Fan-made videos on YouTube that are edited mashups of funny clips and memes of certain bands or members

Crack Video

Image Credits- Pexels

Fans will shout chants tailored to specific songs as a show of support to a group. This often involves naming all the members of the group during the intro or repeating back lyrics throughout a song

Image Credits- Pexels

Fan Chant

Someone who views their idols or biases in a sexual way

Image Credits- Pexels

Hard Stan

Included within most physical K-pop albums will be a card with a random member's face on it. Fans like to collect cards with their bias on it

Image Credits- Pexels

Photocard

A portmanteau for skin and relationship, skinship is the term for when idols make platonic displays of physical affection with each other

Image Credits- Pexels

Skinship

The opposite of a hard stan, soft stans have a friendly or protective feeling towards their bias because they're so lovable/adorable

Image Credits- Pexels

Soft Stan

THANKS FOR READING

Mark Your Calendar

Click Here