K-pop fan terms to know Pt.2
Translates to acting cute or cute action, like the cute or childish facial expressions expressed by both male and female idols in the form of a baby voice, gestures, and more
Aegyo
When a song becomes number one on all major music charts at the same time.
All-Kill
Refers to the three biggest entertainment companies in South Korea: SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment
Big 3
Following the release of a music video, a group will often release a YouTube video of them performing the choreography in their dance practice room. They often have a lot of fun with it
Dance Practice
Fan-made videos on YouTube that are edited mashups of funny clips and memes of certain bands or members
Crack Video
Fans will shout chants tailored to specific songs as a show of support to a group. This often involves naming all the members of the group during the intro or repeating back lyrics throughout a song
Fan Chant
Someone who views their idols or biases in a sexual way
Hard Stan
Included within most physical K-pop albums will be a card with a random member's face on it. Fans like to collect cards with their bias on it
Photocard
A portmanteau for skin and relationship, skinship is the term for when idols make platonic displays of physical affection with each other
Skinship
The opposite of a hard stan, soft stans have a friendly or protective feeling towards their bias because they're so lovable/adorable
Soft Stan
