K-pop fandoms with unique names

MIDZY is a unique fandom name one might not have come across before, but its meaning is simple. In Korean, it's written as “믿지”, signifying to trust
aespa's fandom is MY, representing "The most precious friend" in KWANGYA, the virtual world where aespa's avatar, æs, resides
ENGENE holds dual meanings. Firstly, it signifies that fans are the engines driving the group. Secondly, it suggests that fans are ENHYPEN's "gene," symbolizing their shared DNA to connect, discover, and evolve together
According to the members, the fandom name is ONCE, signifying that you only need to love the group once, and they will reciprocate that love TWICE over
ATEEZ's fandom name is ATINY, which cleverly combines ATEEZ and destiny, symbolizing that ATEEZ's future is intertwined with their fans
SONE is meant to be read as 'so one / so won', which translates to 'wish' in Korean. The significance behind this is that the group aims to fulfill all the fans' wishes
ARMY connects to BTS' core values in two ways: It reflects the concept of Bulletproof Boy Scouts and serves as an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, embodying the essence of BTS' music—representing youth
TXT's fandom name is MOA, representing "Moments Of Alwaysness." This signifies that TXT and their fans come together, each contributing a fragment of their dream to collectively fulfill one dream
BLINK, BLACKPINK's fandom name, stems from the combination of black and pink, reflecting the group's name. Additionally, it may represent how fans quickly fall for them in the blink of an eye!
BLACKPINK
The link between the group and the fandom is evident in the name CARAT. It refers to the precious value of gems, particularly diamonds. Thus, CARATs are symbolically SEVENTEEN's precious diamonds