april 07, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop fandoms with unique names

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment 

ITZY

MIDZY is a unique fandom name one might not have come across before, but its meaning is simple. In Korean, it's written as “믿지”, signifying to trust

aespa's fandom is MY, representing "The most precious friend" in KWANGYA, the virtual world where aespa's avatar, æs, resides

Image credits- SM Entertainment

aespa

ENGENE holds dual meanings. Firstly, it signifies that fans are the engines driving the group. Secondly, it suggests that fans are ENHYPEN's "gene," symbolizing their shared DNA to connect, discover, and evolve together

Image Credits- Belift Lab

ENHYPEN

According to the members, the fandom name is ONCE, signifying that you only need to love the group once, and they will reciprocate that love TWICE over

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

TWICE

ATEEZ's fandom name is ATINY, which cleverly combines ATEEZ and destiny, symbolizing that ATEEZ's future is intertwined with their fans

Image Credits- KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ

SONE is meant to be read as 'so one / so won', which translates to 'wish' in Korean. The significance behind this is that the group aims to fulfill all the fans' wishes

Image credits- SM Entertainment

Girls’ Generation

ARMY connects to BTS' core values in two ways: It reflects the concept of Bulletproof Boy Scouts and serves as an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, embodying the essence of BTS' music—representing youth

BTS

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT's fandom name is MOA, representing "Moments Of Alwaysness." This signifies that TXT and their fans come together, each contributing a fragment of their dream to collectively fulfill one dream

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT

BLINK, BLACKPINK's fandom name, stems from the combination of black and pink, reflecting the group's name. Additionally, it may represent how fans quickly fall for them in the blink of an eye!

BLACKPINK

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

The link between the group and the fandom is evident in the name CARAT. It refers to the precious value of gems, particularly diamonds. Thus, CARATs are symbolically SEVENTEEN's precious diamonds

SEVENTEEN

Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment

