K-pop female idols famous for beauty

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

The idol and actress has become a fashion figure over time!

Krystal 

Tzuyu 

The maknae of TWICE is a fan favourite for her attractive features and we agree!

Many like to call her the ice princess but we think she spits fire just fine!

Irene 

A veteran in the K-pop, K-drama and looker categories.

IU

She can very calmly capture you with her flamboyance as easily as she can with her voice.

Jisoo

She has become the beauty standard for her long-time interest from fans.

Suzy

Karina

People often do a double-take looking at the aespa member and honestly, we can relate.

A common statement, models should be thankful she chose music. Funny but makes sense.

Yuna

Easily one of the most talked about K-pop stars currently, her charms are unmissable.

Wonyoung

Her attractiveness has been a constant ever since she debuted with Girls’ Generation 15 years ago.

YoonA

