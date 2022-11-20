Heading 3
K-pop female idols famous for beauty
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
The idol and actress has become a fashion figure over time!
Krystal
Image: News1
Image: News1
Tzuyu
The maknae of TWICE is a fan favourite for her attractive features and we agree!
Image: News1
Many like to call her the ice princess but we think she spits fire just fine!
Irene
Image: News1
A veteran in the K-pop, K-drama and looker categories.
IU
Image: News1
She can very calmly capture you with her flamboyance as easily as she can with her voice.
Jisoo
Image: News1
She has become the beauty standard for her long-time interest from fans.
Suzy
Image: News1
Karina
People often do a double-take looking at the aespa member and honestly, we can relate.
A common statement, models should be thankful she chose music. Funny but makes sense.
Yuna
Image: News1
Image: News1
Easily one of the most talked about K-pop stars currently, her charms are unmissable.
Wonyoung
Image: News1
Her attractiveness has been a constant ever since she debuted with Girls’ Generation 15 years ago.
YoonA
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best College Life K-dramas