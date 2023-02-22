Heading 3

K-pop girl groups made on survival shows 

Vedangi Joshi

feb 22, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment 

TWICE

TWICE was formed on the television program Sixteen as they went on to debut on October 2015 with the single Like OOH-AHH

We all love the beauties from MOMOLAND who were first seen on the show called Finding Momoland 

MOMOLAND 

 Image Credit: MLD Entertainment

Image Credit: Swing Entertainment

This group consists of South Korean- Japanese idols and was formed through the reality show Produce 48 

 IZ*ONE

Image Credit: CJ E&M, Swing Entertainment

Debuting as one through the survival show Produce 101, I.O.I became super popular

 I.O.I 

mage Credit: Universal Music Japan

As their name suggests, the girls in this group are really admirable and came together on the MBC reality competition My Teenage Girl 

CLASS:y

 Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment

fromis_9 

These adorable girls made their debut in the year 2018 after being formed on Idol School

From the reality show Girls Planet 999 in 2021, Kep1er came into existence 

Kep1er 

Image Credit: Wake One Entertainment, Swing Entertainment 

Image Credit: PocketDol Studio

Uni.T 

They were first seen on the survival show The Unit and the group consists of nine members who are extremely talented 

 Image Credit: DSP Media

KARA was reformed through the reality show Kara Project which aired in 2014 when Heo Youngji joined the lineup

KARA 

