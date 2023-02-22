Heading 3
K-pop girl groups made on survival shows
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
TWICE was formed on the television program Sixteen as they went on to debut on October 2015 with the single Like OOH-AHH
We all love the beauties from MOMOLAND who were first seen on the show called Finding Momoland
MOMOLAND
Image Credit: MLD Entertainment
Image Credit: Swing Entertainment
This group consists of South Korean- Japanese idols and was formed through the reality show Produce 48
IZ*ONE
Image Credit: CJ E&M, Swing Entertainment
Debuting as one through the survival show Produce 101, I.O.I became super popular
I.O.I
mage Credit: Universal Music Japan
As their name suggests, the girls in this group are really admirable and came together on the MBC reality competition My Teenage Girl
CLASS:y
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
fromis_9
These adorable girls made their debut in the year 2018 after being formed on Idol School
From the reality show Girls Planet 999 in 2021, Kep1er came into existence
Kep1er
Image Credit: Wake One Entertainment, Swing Entertainment
Image Credit: PocketDol Studio
Uni.T
They were first seen on the survival show The Unit and the group consists of nine members who are extremely talented
Image Credit: DSP Media
KARA was reformed through the reality show Kara Project which aired in 2014 when Heo Youngji joined the lineup
KARA
