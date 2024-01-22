Heading 3

K-pop girl groups with the most followers on X

January 22, 2024

Globally renowned quartet, known for powerful performances and chart-topping hits. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa dominate the K-pop scene.

Image: YG Entertainment

Blackpink 

Nine-member group with infectious energy and catchy tunes. Twice, including members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, charms fans worldwide.

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE 

Versatile quintet blending various music styles. Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri create captivating music and visuals.

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet 

Dynamic project group formed through the "Produce 48" reality show, showcasing the talents of Korean and Japanese members.

IZ*ONE 

Image: Off The Record/Stone Music

Known for synchronized choreography and powerful vocals. Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji captivate with their distinctive sound.

GFriend 

Image: Source Music/Big Hit Music

MAMAMOO 

Image: RBW

Four-member powerhouse with unparalleled vocal prowess. Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa explore diverse genres and captivate with their stage presence.

Initially a five-member group, known for the viral hit "Up & Down." LE, Hani, Hyelin, and Jeonghwa later continued their journey as a quartet.

EXID 

Image: Banana Culture

Energetic septet delivering whimsical concepts. Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie, and Arin showcase versatility and charm.

Oh My Girl 

Image: WM Entertainment

Dynamic and empowering quintet with Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna, and Yeji. Known for their bold concepts and energetic performances.

ITZY 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Long-standing group celebrated for their pure and bright concepts. Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Naeun, Namjoo, and Hayoung continue to captivate audiences.

Apink

Image: Plan A Entertainment

