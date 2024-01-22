K-pop girl groups with the most followers on X
Globally renowned quartet, known for powerful performances and chart-topping hits. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa dominate the K-pop scene.
Image: YG Entertainment
Blackpink
Nine-member group with infectious energy and catchy tunes. Twice, including members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, charms fans worldwide.
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
Versatile quintet blending various music styles. Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri create captivating music and visuals.
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet
Dynamic project group formed through the "Produce 48" reality show, showcasing the talents of Korean and Japanese members.
IZ*ONE
Image: Off The Record/Stone Music
Known for synchronized choreography and powerful vocals. Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji captivate with their distinctive sound.
GFriend
Image: Source Music/Big Hit Music
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW
Four-member powerhouse with unparalleled vocal prowess. Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa explore diverse genres and captivate with their stage presence.
Initially a five-member group, known for the viral hit "Up & Down." LE, Hani, Hyelin, and Jeonghwa later continued their journey as a quartet.
EXID
Image: Banana Culture
Energetic septet delivering whimsical concepts. Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie, and Arin showcase versatility and charm.
Oh My Girl
Image: WM Entertainment
Dynamic and empowering quintet with Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna, and Yeji. Known for their bold concepts and energetic performances.
ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Long-standing group celebrated for their pure and bright concepts. Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Naeun, Namjoo, and Hayoung continue to captivate audiences.
Apink
Image: Plan A Entertainment