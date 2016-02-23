Heading 3

K-pop group ASTRO’s journey

Hemelin Darlong

April 20, 2023

Entertainment

ASTRO, a South Korean K-pop boy band, debuted in 2016 with 6 members under Fantiago

Entry in K-pop

Image : Fantagio 

ASTRO meaning a star in Spanish comprised MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha at the start

ASTRO Members

Image: ASTRO’s Instagram

The group starred in a web drama titled ‘To Be Continued’ and later debuted on Feb 23, 2016 with the extended play ‘Spring Up’ which was named as one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard

ASTRO’s debut

Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

Just five months after their debut, ASTRO held their first mini concert called “ASTRO 2016 MINI LIVE” from 27 to 28 August in Seoul

ASTRO’s first mini concert

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

In July, 2017 the group started their first tour called ‘The 1st ASTROAD’ to Seoul which later expanded it with stops in Osaka and Tokyo

ASTRO’s first tour

Image: JinJin’s instagram

ASTRO made their Japanese debut with extended play Venus

Expansion around globe

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

So far ASTRO has won 13 music show awards in shows

ASTRO’s achievements

Image: ASTRO’s Instagram

The official fandom name of ASTRO is Aroha, which means ‘love or compassion’ in Maori. The group has said that ‘to ASTRO, the fans are their one and only’

Aroha

Image: ASTRO’s Instagram

One of the rappers and dancers of the group, Rocky decided to depart the group and the agency in February 2023 following the expiration of his contract

ASTRO’s Rocky

Image: Rocky’s Instagram

The singer passed away on April 19 as confirmed by his agency. The cause of his death is unknown at the moment 

ASTRO’s Moonbin

Image: Moobin’s Instagram

