ASTRO, a South Korean K-pop boy band, debuted in 2016 with 6 members under Fantiago
Entry in K-pop
ASTRO meaning a star in Spanish comprised MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha at the start
ASTRO Members
The group starred in a web drama titled ‘To Be Continued’ and later debuted on Feb 23, 2016 with the extended play ‘Spring Up’ which was named as one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard
ASTRO’s debut
Just five months after their debut, ASTRO held their first mini concert called “ASTRO 2016 MINI LIVE” from 27 to 28 August in Seoul
ASTRO’s first mini concert
In July, 2017 the group started their first tour called ‘The 1st ASTROAD’ to Seoul which later expanded it with stops in Osaka and Tokyo
ASTRO’s first tour
ASTRO made their Japanese debut with extended play Venus
Expansion around globe
So far ASTRO has won 13 music show awards in shows
ASTRO’s achievements
The official fandom name of ASTRO is Aroha, which means ‘love or compassion’ in Maori. The group has said that ‘to ASTRO, the fans are their one and only’
Aroha
One of the rappers and dancers of the group, Rocky decided to depart the group and the agency in February 2023 following the expiration of his contract
ASTRO’s Rocky
The singer passed away on April 19 as confirmed by his agency. The cause of his death is unknown at the moment
ASTRO’s Moonbin
