K-pop groups that are popular in India
Global sensation BTS combines exceptional talent and innovation, creating music that resonates worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
BLACKPINK's fierce and charismatic presence, coupled with their chart-topping hits, has made them a K-pop powerhouse
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
EXO's powerful vocals and visually stunning performances have earned them a dedicated fan base in India and beyond
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
TWICE's infectious, catchy tunes and charming personalities have captivated Indian K-pop enthusiasts
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
TXT's youthful energy and creative concepts have struck a chord with Indian fans
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)
GOT7's diverse talents, from music to variety shows, have endeared them to fans in India and beyond
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7
SEVENTEEN's self-produced music and impressive synchronized performances have gained them a devoted following in India
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
ATEEZ's powerful stage presence and unique music style have made them a rising star in the Indian K-pop scene
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ
NCT 127's dynamic performances and genre-blending music have garnered them a strong following in India
NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment
STRAY KIDS' raw, honest lyrics and impactful music have resonated with the youth in India
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids