Pujya Doss

October 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop groups that are popular in India

Global sensation BTS combines exceptional talent and innovation, creating music that resonates worldwide 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS

BLACKPINK's fierce and charismatic presence, coupled with their chart-topping hits, has made them a K-pop powerhouse

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

EXO's powerful vocals and visually stunning performances have earned them a dedicated fan base in India and beyond

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO

TWICE's infectious, catchy tunes and charming personalities have captivated Indian K-pop enthusiasts

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE

TXT's youthful energy and creative concepts have struck a chord with Indian fans

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

GOT7's diverse talents, from music to variety shows, have endeared them to fans in India and beyond

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7

SEVENTEEN's self-produced music and impressive synchronized performances have gained them a devoted following in India

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

ATEEZ's powerful stage presence and unique music style have made them a rising star in the Indian K-pop scene

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ

NCT 127's dynamic performances and genre-blending music have garnered them a strong following in India

NCT 127

Image: SM Entertainment

STRAY KIDS' raw, honest lyrics and impactful music have resonated with the youth in India

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids

