PRIMROSE made their debut on January 13, 2023, with the mini album RED MOON as a duo. They are under AO Entertainment and their fandom name is Prism.
PRIMROSE
Image: PRIMROSE’s Instagram
BXB(Boy by Brush) is a five-member boy group under Wolfburn. They debuted their first mini album “Flight and a new beginning” on January 30, 2023
BXB
Image: BXB’s official Instagram
XODIAC is a K-pop boy group consisting of 9 members under One Cool Jasco. They made their debut on April 25 2023 with ‘Throw a Dice’
XODIAC
Image: XODIAC’s Instagram
HAWW (Heal All the World Wide) is a boy group under Biscuit Entertainment. Consisting of 7 members, they make their first debut on February 23, 2023, with the mini album “ HOW R U”. Their fandom name is HARU(HAWW always remember u).
HAWW
Instagram: HAWW’s official Instagram.
X:IN is a five-member girl group under ESCROW Entertainment. The group released a pre-debut single called ‘Who Am I’ on March 2023. X:IN debuted on April 11, 2023
X:IN
Image: X:IN official Instagram
NCT DOJAEJUNG is an NCT unit comprising Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. They debuted on April 17, 2023, with their extended play ‘Perfume’ under SM Entertainment
NCT DOJAEJUNG
Image: NCT DOJAEJUNG’s Instagram
8TURN is a South Korean boyband formed by MNH Entertainment. The group made their official debut on January 30, 2023, with the release of their first mini album ‘8TURNRISE’
8TURN
Image: 8TURN’s official Instagram
THE7 formerly known as ‘The Seven Stars’ is a seven-member Korean-Thai boy group under Ganada Entertainment. They made their debut on January 29, 2023, with the single ‘GET LOOSE’
THE7
Image: THE7’s Instagram
CMDM Boys is a pre-debut boy group under COMMAND THE-M Entertainment. They are set to debut on April 27, 2023, with the single album ‘Back to the Future’
CMDM
Image: CMDM’s official Instagram
MAVE is a four-member South Korean virtual girl group under Metaverse Entertainment. They debuted on January 25, 2023, with the single album ‘Pandora Box’. The meaning of MAVE means Make New Wave
MAVE
Image: MAVE’s Instagram