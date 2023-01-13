Heading 3

K-pop groups that debuted in 2023

April 28, 2023

PRIMROSE made their debut on January 13, 2023, with the mini album RED MOON as a duo. They are under AO Entertainment and their fandom name is Prism.

PRIMROSE

Image: PRIMROSE’s Instagram

BXB(Boy by Brush) is a five-member boy group under Wolfburn. They debuted their first mini album “Flight and a new beginning” on January 30, 2023

BXB

Image: BXB’s official Instagram

XODIAC is a K-pop boy group consisting of 9 members under One Cool Jasco. They made their debut on April 25 2023 with ‘Throw a Dice’

XODIAC

Image: XODIAC’s Instagram 

HAWW (Heal All the World Wide) is a boy group under Biscuit Entertainment. Consisting of 7 members, they make their first debut on February 23, 2023, with the mini album “ HOW R U”. Their fandom name is HARU(HAWW always remember u).

HAWW

Instagram: HAWW’s official Instagram.

X:IN is a five-member girl group under ESCROW Entertainment. The group released a pre-debut single called ‘Who Am I’ on March 2023. X:IN debuted on April 11, 2023

X:IN

Image: X:IN official Instagram

NCT DOJAEJUNG is an NCT unit comprising Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. They debuted on April 17, 2023, with their extended play ‘Perfume’ under SM Entertainment

NCT DOJAEJUNG

Image: NCT DOJAEJUNG’s Instagram

8TURN is a South Korean boyband formed by MNH Entertainment. The group made their official debut on January 30, 2023, with the release of their first mini album ‘8TURNRISE’

8TURN

Image: 8TURN’s official Instagram

THE7 formerly known as ‘The Seven Stars’ is a seven-member Korean-Thai boy group under Ganada Entertainment. They made their debut on January 29, 2023, with the single ‘GET LOOSE’

THE7

Image: THE7’s Instagram

CMDM Boys is a pre-debut boy group under COMMAND THE-M Entertainment. They are set to debut on April 27, 2023, with the single album ‘Back to the Future’

CMDM

Image: CMDM’s official Instagram

MAVE is a four-member South Korean virtual girl group under Metaverse Entertainment. They debuted on January 25, 2023, with the single album ‘Pandora Box’. The meaning of MAVE means Make New Wave

MAVE

Image: MAVE’s Instagram

