K-pop groups that disbanded despite popularity

Rising since 2010, SISTAR, the Queens of Summer, stunned fans with a successful run but disbanded unexpectedly in 2017
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
I.O.I, the first Produce 101 project group, debuted in 2016 but disbanded within a year, without getting a chance to enjoy their rising popularity
SOURCE: Starship Entertainment
In 1991, the iconic trio Seo Taiji, Yang Hyun Suk, and Lee Juno formed Seo Taiji and Boys, reaching their peak. However, Seo Taiji's 1996 retirement announcement led to the disbandment of the legendary group
SOURCE: Stone Music Entertainment
PRISTIN's highly anticipated 2016 debut, fueled by Produce 101 fame, took a downturn with disbandments, including PRISTIN V and HINAPIA within a year
SOURCE: Bando Eumban
H.O.T., the renowned boy group, faced a fan protest against SM Entertainment in 2001 as news of their disbandment due to a contract dispute surfaced after a successful run from 1996
SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment
X1, a Produce 101 project group, faced an abrupt disbandment as the vote manipulation scandal unfolded, revealing widespread rigging across seasons, prompting their companies to dissolve the group
SOURCE: Stone Music Entertainment
miss A, a chart-topping girl group under JYP Entertainment from 2010 to 2015, disbanded after achieving number one with their final album, as half of the members departed from the company
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
Despite constant chart-topping success from 2009 to 2014, 2NE1's abrupt disbandment by YG Entertainment left members and fans blindsided, with lingering heartbreak and unanswered questions years later
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
Wanna One defied the norm, enjoying prolonged success from 2017 to 2019, breaking records. Despite disbanding, occasional reunions showcase their enduring popularity
SOURCE: Swing Entertainment
TVXQ's original five-member lineup peaked before a lawsuit by Kim Jaejoong, Kim Junsu, and Park Yoochun, lead to their departure. Now a duo with Yunho and Changmin, the group continues, but fans were devastated by the split