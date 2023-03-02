Heading 3
K-pop groups that disbanded in 2022
Image Credit: DSP Media
APRIL
They debuted on 24 August 2015 and officially disbanded on 28 January 2022, their last release was in 2020
Image Credit: TS Entertainment
TRCNG
They debuted in 2017 and following allegations of child abuse, assault, and money extortion by 2 members, the group disbanded with their contract expiration
Image Credit: S2 Entertainment
HOT ISSUE
HOT ISSUE debuted on 28 April 2021 and disbanded within a year on 22 April 2022 after releasing only 1 EP and 1 single album
Image Credit: JPlanet Entertainment
LUNARSOLAR
The girl group debuted on September 2020 and within two years the news of their disbanding came in May 2022 after the members’ contracts with the label were terminated
Image Credit: All-S Company
D-CRUNCH
They disbanded on 9 November 2022 after being active for 5 years and a lot of changes in the lineup
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
NU’EST
After ten years of first debuting, NU’EST announced its disbandment after their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment ended on 15 March 20222
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
CLC
CLC made the announcement of their disbandment after their seventh-year anniversary, as the members of the group decided to go their separate ways
Image Credit: About Entertainment, ICONIC Music & Entertainment
REDSQUARE
REDSQUARE debuted in the year 2020 and their disbandment was assumed after several members formed a new group with the name IRRIS under the label of Mellow Entertainment
Image Credit: A Team Entertainment
BugAboo
BugAboo's journey has been short as they debuted on 25 October 2021 and disbanded on 8 December 2022, after releasing two single albums BugAboo and Pop
