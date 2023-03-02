Heading 3

K-pop groups that disbanded in 2022

Image Credit: DSP Media

APRIL 

They debuted on 24 August 2015 and officially disbanded on 28 January 2022, their last release was in 2020 

Image Credit: TS Entertainment

TRCNG 

They debuted in 2017 and following allegations of child abuse, assault, and money extortion by 2 members, the group disbanded with their contract expiration

Image Credit: S2 Entertainment

HOT ISSUE 

HOT ISSUE debuted on 28 April 2021 and disbanded within a year on 22 April 2022 after releasing only 1 EP and 1 single album

Image Credit: JPlanet Entertainment

LUNARSOLAR

The girl group debuted on September 2020 and within two years the news of their disbanding came in May 2022 after the members’ contracts with the label were terminated 

Image Credit: All-S Company 

D-CRUNCH 

They disbanded on 9 November 2022 after being active for 5 years and a lot of changes in the lineup

 Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment 

NU’EST 

After ten years of first debuting, NU’EST announced its disbandment after their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment ended on 15 March 20222 

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

CLC 

CLC made the announcement of their disbandment after their seventh-year anniversary, as the members of the group decided to go their separate ways

Image Credit: About Entertainment, ICONIC Music & Entertainment

REDSQUARE 

REDSQUARE debuted in the year 2020 and their disbandment was assumed after several members formed a new group with the name IRRIS under the label of Mellow Entertainment

 Image Credit: A Team Entertainment

BugAboo 

BugAboo's journey has been short as they debuted on 25 October 2021 and disbanded on 8 December 2022, after releasing two single albums BugAboo and Pop 

