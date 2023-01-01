K-pop Groups That Disbanded In 2023
ASTRO's dynamic duo, known for their electrifying performances and charismatic stage presence
Jinjin & Rocky:
ASTRO sub-unit with a perfect blend of Moonbin's smooth vocals and Sanha's youthful energy
Moonbin & Sanha:
Image: Fantagio
A "miracle group" with viral hits like "Rollin'," known for their resilience and uplifting music
Brave Girls:
Image: Brave Entertainment
A talented quintet with harmonious vocals and compelling performances, known for their unique musical style
D1CE:
Image: D1ce Entertainment
A seven-member group with ethereal concepts and unique musicality, leaving a lasting impact on the K-pop scene
GWSN:
Image: Kiwi Pop (The Wave Music)
A vibrant girl group with infectious energy and catchy tunes, gaining a dedicated global fanbase
MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
.
A six-member boy group with powerful discography and captivating stage presence, leaving a legacy of memorable performances
Snuper:
Image: Widmay Entertainment
A promising group with exceptional talent and versatility, capturing attention with their dynamic music and performances
TO1:
Image: WakeOne
A sub-unit featuring VIXX's Leo and Ravi, known for their captivating synergy and unique musical style
VIXX LR:
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Click Here
A group with potential and talent, leaving behind a legacy of promise and talent
D.COY:
Image: Rolling Culture One