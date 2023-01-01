Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 26, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop Groups That Disbanded In 2023

ASTRO's dynamic duo, known for their electrifying performances and charismatic stage presence

Jinjin & Rocky: 

Image: Fantagio

ASTRO sub-unit with a perfect blend of Moonbin's smooth vocals and Sanha's youthful energy

 Moonbin & Sanha: 

Image: Fantagio

A "miracle group" with viral hits like "Rollin'," known for their resilience and uplifting music

Brave Girls: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

A talented quintet with harmonious vocals and compelling performances, known for their unique musical style

D1CE: 

Image: D1ce Entertainment

A seven-member group with ethereal concepts and unique musicality, leaving a lasting impact on the K-pop scene

GWSN: 

Image: Kiwi Pop (The Wave Music)

A vibrant girl group with infectious energy and catchy tunes, gaining a dedicated global fanbase

MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment
A six-member boy group with powerful discography and captivating stage presence, leaving a legacy of memorable performances

Snuper: 

Image: Widmay Entertainment

A promising group with exceptional talent and versatility, capturing attention with their dynamic music and performances

TO1: 

Image: WakeOne

A sub-unit featuring VIXX's Leo and Ravi, known for their captivating synergy and unique musical style

VIXX LR: 

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

A group with potential and talent, leaving behind a legacy of promise and talent

D.COY: 

Image: Rolling Culture One

