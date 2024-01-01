K-pop groups to look forward in 2024
The latest sub-unit of NCT, managed by SM Entertainment, is NCT Tokyo. This six-member group features Sion, Riku, Yushi, Daeyoung, Ryo, and Sakuya
NCT New Team (NCT Tokyo)
Image: SM Entertainment
Formed via The Debut: Dream Academy, KATSEYE, a global girl group under Geffen Records, and HYBE America, consists of Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae
KATSEYE
Image: Geffen Records
Created through JTBC and HYBE’s R U Next? show, I’LL-IT, a BE:LIFT Lab group, includes Yunah, Minju, Moka, Youngseo, Wonhee, and Iroha
I’LL-IT
Image: BE:LIFT Lab
JYP Entertainment presents the four-member pre-debut boy band, JYP Loud, formed through the LOUD survival show. Members are Lee Gye Hun, Amaru, Keiju, and Lee Dong Hyeon
JYP Loud
Image: JYP Entertainment
Born from the A2K survival show, the US-based global girl group VCHA is set to debut under JYP Entertainment
VCHA
Image: JYP Entertainment
ARTMS
Image: MODHAUS
A new MODHAUS venture, ARTMS features members from LOONA: Choerry, Heejin, Jinsoul, and Kim Lip
Redstart ENM introduces TIOT, a 4-member pre-debut unit consisting of Kim Minseoung, Kim Junhyeon, Hong Keonhee, and Choi Woojin
TIOT
Image: Redstart ENM
RBW's upcoming five-member boy group, NXD, comprises members from idol survival programs like Boys Planet and Fantasy Boys: Jaemin, Hiroto, Hyeonggeun, Daehyun, and Yongjoon
NXD
Image: RBW
A collaborative project between FIFTY FIFTY‘s company and JTBC, aiming to form a new girl group
ATTRAKT’s New Girl Group
Image: ATTRAKT
SURE PLACE introduces Geenius, an aspiring girl group notable for having three members from Girls Planet 999
Geenius
Image: SURE PLACE