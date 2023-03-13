K-pop groups' variety shows

Heading 3
Vedangi Joshi
mar 13, 2023
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
Going Seventeen
Going Seventeen is a web series basic on the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, and is the perfect show if you’re looking for some laughs
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
TIME TO TWICE
It is a show on girl band TWICE where they have relaxing camping trips and celebrate many occasions together
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Run BTS
The show is about BTS members through action-packed challenges and missions, the winners get the promised prize and punishment for any losers
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
TO DO
If you want to know TXT more, TO DO is the perfect show for you as the five boys play games, act and more making you see the great chemistry between them
Image Credit: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ: WANTED
Each of the ATEEZ members takes part in a treasure hunt in different South Korean cities, the final and ultimate goal is to find the hidden treasure
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Codename: Secret ITZY
The program shows the silly and playful side of the girl group members, each time they participate in different activities and games
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
NCT Life
The show has all 23 members from all the sub-units, the more the merrier applies to this group, you can watch their journey from beginnings as rookies to becoming renowned idols
Image Credit: BELIFT LAB
EN- O'CLOCK
ENHYPEN members go on various adventures, on vacation trips and play many sports games together
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
GOT7's Hard Carry
By crossing off entries on their bucket list and participating in various challenges, the members take time to relax, enjoy and have fun together
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
SKZ CODE
When all the members play various games, go on trips and act out roleplays, you can see them being their true and real selves on this show
