K-pop groups' variety shows

Vedangi Joshi

mar 13, 2023

Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment 

Going Seventeen

Going Seventeen is a web series basic on the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, and is the perfect show if you’re looking for some laughs

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

TIME TO TWICE

It is a show on girl band TWICE where they have relaxing camping trips and celebrate many occasions together 

 Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Run BTS 

The show is about BTS members through action-packed challenges and missions, the winners get the promised prize and punishment for any losers

 Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

TO DO 

If you want to know TXT more, TO DO is the perfect show for you as the five boys play games, act and more making you see the great chemistry between them

 Image Credit: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ: WANTED 

Each of the ATEEZ members takes part in a treasure hunt in different South Korean cities, the final and ultimate goal is to find the hidden treasure 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

 Codename: Secret ITZY 

The program shows the silly and playful side of the girl group members, each time they participate in different activities and games

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

 NCT Life 

The show has all 23 members from all the sub-units, the more the merrier applies to this group, you can watch their journey from beginnings as rookies to becoming renowned idols 

 Image Credit: BELIFT LAB

 EN- O'CLOCK 

ENHYPEN members go on various adventures, on vacation trips and play many sports games together

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

GOT7's Hard Carry 

By crossing off entries on their bucket list and participating in various challenges, the members take time to relax, enjoy and have fun together

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

SKZ CODE

When all the members play various games, go on trips and act out roleplays, you can see them being their true and real selves on this show

