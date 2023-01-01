K-pop Groups With Popular Subunits
EXO-CBX is the first official subunit of the popular boy group EXO. Consisting of Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, they explore a more playful and energetic sound with their music
Source: SM Entertainment
NCT DoJaeJung is a subunit of the boy group NCT 127, featuring Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. They debuted in 2023 with Perfume
Source: SM Entertainment
TTS (TaeTiSeo) is the subunit of the iconic girl group Girls' Generation. Comprising Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun, they focus on showcasing their vocal abilities and delivering melodious pop tracks
Source: SM Entertainment
Super Junior-K.R.Y. is the first official subunit of the boy group Super Junior. With Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung, they specialize in emotional ballads and showcase their exceptional vocal prowess
Source: SM Entertainment
LOONA 1/3 is a subunit of the girl group LOONA. Consisting of members HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, and ViVi, who presented a refreshing and charming concept with their music and performances
Source: Blockberry Creative
2AM is a four-member boy group, and their subunit 2AM Ballad specializes in soulful and emotional ballads. The subunit features Jo Kwon, Changmin, and Jinwoon, delivering heartfelt and powerful vocal performances
Source: JYP Entertainment
INFINITE H is the hip-hop subunit of the boy group INFINITE. Comprising members Dongwoo and Hoya, they showcase their rap and dance skills through energetic and charismatic performances
Source: Woollim Entertainment
Orange Caramel is the first subunit of the girl group After School. Featuring members Raina, Nana, and Lizzy, they captivate with their cute and quirky concepts, accompanied by catchy pop tunes
Source: Pledis Entertainment
Triple H was a co-ed subunit formed by Cube Entertainment, consisting of Pentagon's Hui and E'Dawn (now former member) and HyunA. They bring a fusion of different genres and showcase powerful performances
Source: Cube Entertainment
Doyeon & Yoojung is a subunit of the girl group Weki Meki. Comprising members Doyeon and Yoojung, they highlight their charms and talents through vibrant and energetic performances
Source: Fantagio