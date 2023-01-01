Heading 3

K-pop Groups With Popular Subunits 

EXO-CBX is the first official subunit of the popular boy group EXO. Consisting of Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, they explore a more playful and energetic sound with their music

EXO-CBX (EXO)

NCT DoJaeJung is a subunit of the boy group NCT 127, featuring Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. They debuted in 2023 with Perfume

NCT DoJaeJung (NCT 127)

TTS (TaeTiSeo) is the subunit of the iconic girl group Girls' Generation. Comprising Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun, they focus on showcasing their vocal abilities and delivering melodious pop tracks

Girls' Generation-TTS (Girls' Generation)

Super Junior-K.R.Y. is the first official subunit of the boy group Super Junior. With Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung, they specialize in emotional ballads and showcase their exceptional vocal prowess

Super Junior-K.R.Y. (Super Junior)

LOONA 1/3 is a subunit of the girl group LOONA. Consisting of members HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, and ViVi, who presented a refreshing and charming concept with their music and performances

LOONA 1/3 (LOONA)

2AM is a four-member boy group, and their subunit 2AM Ballad specializes in soulful and emotional ballads. The subunit features Jo Kwon, Changmin, and Jinwoon, delivering heartfelt and powerful vocal performances

2AM

INFINITE H is the hip-hop subunit of the boy group INFINITE. Comprising members Dongwoo and Hoya, they showcase their rap and dance skills through energetic and charismatic performances

INFINITE H (INFINITE)

Orange Caramel is the first subunit of the girl group After School. Featuring members Raina, Nana, and Lizzy, they captivate with their cute and quirky concepts, accompanied by catchy pop tunes

Orange Caramel (After School)

Triple H was a co-ed subunit formed by Cube Entertainment, consisting of Pentagon's Hui and E'Dawn (now former member) and HyunA. They bring a fusion of different genres and showcase powerful performances

Triple H (Pentagon)

Doyeon & Yoojung is a subunit of the girl group Weki Meki. Comprising members Doyeon and Yoojung, they highlight their charms and talents through vibrant and energetic performances

Weki Meki Doyeon & Yoojung (Weki Meki)

