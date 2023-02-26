Heading 3
K-pop groups you didn't know disbanded
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
2NE1
2NE1 was one of the most famous K-pop girl groups with four members debuting in 2009 and disbanding in 2016
They debuted on 7 August 2017 under Swing Entertainment and their contract ended in December 2018, but their final activity as a group was their concert in January 2019
Wanna One
Image Credit: Swing Entertainment
Image Credit: Swing Entertainment
IZ*ONE was a South Korean - Japanese girl group formed through the reality show Produce 48 consisting of twelve members and was active from 2018-2021
IZ*ONE
Image Credit: Source Music
GFRIEND is a six-member South Korean girl group, that debuted with the album Season of Glass on 16 January 2015 and disbanded in May 2021 after all members’ contract expiration
GFRIEND
Image Credit: Swing Entertainment
X1 was formed through a Mnet reality survival show Produce X 101, making their official debut in August 2019 and disbanding in January 2020
X1
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
4Minute
4Minute was formed in the year 2009 by CUBE Entertainment and disbanded in the year 2016
Sistar is a girl group formed by Starship Entertainment in 2010 and they disbanded in the year 2017
Sistar
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Image Credit: CJ E&M, Swing Entertainment
I.O.I
This group was formed by a reality show Produce 101 by Mnet, they debuted on 4 May 2016 disbanding in January 2017
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Wonder Girls was a K-pop group that debuted in February 2007 and disbanded in January 2017 just before their tenth anniversary
Wonder Girls
