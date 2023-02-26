Heading 3

K-pop groups you didn't know disbanded

 Image Credit: YG Entertainment 

2NE1   

2NE1 was one of the most famous K-pop girl groups with four members debuting in 2009 and disbanding in 2016 

They debuted on 7 August 2017 under Swing Entertainment and their contract ended in December 2018, but their final activity as a group was their concert in January 2019 

Wanna One 

Image Credit: Swing Entertainment 

 Image Credit: Swing Entertainment

IZ*ONE was a South Korean - Japanese girl group formed through the reality show Produce 48 consisting of twelve members and was active from 2018-2021 

IZ*ONE 

Image Credit: Source Music 

GFRIEND is a six-member South Korean girl group, that debuted with the album Season of Glass on 16 January 2015 and disbanded in May 2021 after all members’ contract expiration

GFRIEND

Image Credit: Swing Entertainment

X1 was formed through a Mnet reality survival show Produce X 101, making their official debut in August 2019 and disbanding in January 2020 

X1 

 Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment 

4Minute 

4Minute was formed in the year 2009 by CUBE Entertainment and disbanded in the year 2016

 Sistar is a girl group formed by Starship Entertainment in 2010 and they disbanded in the year 2017

Sistar 

Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

Image Credit: CJ E&M, Swing Entertainment

I.O.I 

This group was formed by a reality show Produce 101 by Mnet, they debuted on 4 May 2016 disbanding in January 2017 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Wonder Girls was a K-pop group that debuted in February 2007 and disbanded in January 2017 just before their tenth anniversary 

Wonder Girls 

