K-pop Gym Anthems: 10 Tracks to Pump You Up
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dope by BTS:
BTS brings the energy with Dope, a powerful track with dynamic beats and motivating lyrics that push you to give your all
GOT7's high-octane anthem is the ultimate workout companion, driving you forward with its intense rhythm and electrifying energy
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hard Carry by GOT7:
EXO's Power is a turbocharged track filled with adrenaline-pumping beats and empowering lyrics that fuel your determination to push harder
Image: SM Entertainment
Power by EXO:
BTS delivers a message of resilience and determination in Not Today, a track that fuels your inner fire and pushes you to keep going no matter what
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not Today by BTS:
NCT 127's Firetruck blazes with fiery intensity, driving you forward with its explosive beats and energetic rap verses that ignite your workout session
Image: SM Entertainment
Firetruck by NCT 127:
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's electrifying anthem is packed with energy and attitude, making it perfect for powering through your workout with fierce determination
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
BTS's dynamic track "Dionysus" is a high-energy anthem that pumps you up with its intense beats and powerful rap verses, perfect for a workout session
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dionysus by BTS:
BTS's Run is a fast-paced track with an infectious rhythm that pushes you to pick up the pace and keep moving towards your fitness goals with determination
Run by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Mic Drop is a swagger-filled anthem with powerful beats and confident lyrics that empower you to crush your workout and leave it all on the floor
Mic Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Stray Kids' upbeat track is the perfect pick-me-up for your gym session, with its catchy chorus and energetic vibe keeping you motivated from start to finish
Get Cool by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment