Pujya Doss

MARCH 26, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Gym Anthems: 10 Tracks to Pump You Up

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dope by BTS: 

BTS brings the energy with Dope, a powerful track with dynamic beats and motivating lyrics that push you to give your all

GOT7's high-octane anthem is the ultimate workout companion, driving you forward with its intense rhythm and electrifying energy

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

EXO's Power is a turbocharged track filled with adrenaline-pumping beats and empowering lyrics that fuel your determination to push harder

Image: SM Entertainment

Power by EXO: 

BTS delivers a message of resilience and determination in Not Today, a track that fuels your inner fire and pushes you to keep going no matter what

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Not Today by BTS: 

NCT 127's Firetruck blazes with fiery intensity, driving you forward with its explosive beats and energetic rap verses that ignite your workout session

Image: SM Entertainment

Firetruck by NCT 127: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's electrifying anthem is packed with energy and attitude, making it perfect for powering through your workout with fierce determination

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

BTS's dynamic track "Dionysus" is a high-energy anthem that pumps you up with its intense beats and powerful rap verses, perfect for a workout session

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dionysus by BTS: 

BTS's Run is a fast-paced track with an infectious rhythm that pushes you to pick up the pace and keep moving towards your fitness goals with determination

 Run by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Mic Drop is a swagger-filled anthem with powerful beats and confident lyrics that empower you to crush your workout and leave it all on the floor

 Mic Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Stray Kids' upbeat track is the perfect pick-me-up for your gym session, with its catchy chorus and energetic vibe keeping you motivated from start to finish

Get Cool by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

