Pujya Doss

MARCH 02, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Hidden Gems You Need On Your Playlist Now

A soothing ballad about longing and hope. Park Bom's emotive vocals shine, accompanied by Sandara Park's gentle harmonies

Image: D-Nation Entertainment

Spring by Park Bom ft. Sandara Park 

An energetic track with catchy beats and powerful rap verses. ATEEZ showcases their charisma and talent in this dynamic performance

Image: KQ Entertainment

Wave by ATEEZ 

A dreamy pop song with captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics. CLC's vocals convey emotion, making it a standout track

Where Are You by CLC

Image: Cube Entertainment

A heartfelt solo track with beautiful vocals and poetic lyrics. Jin's emotional delivery shines in this enchanting song

Moon by Jin of BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A refreshing blend of acoustic sounds and Gfriend's signature harmonies. The song's gentle melody captures the essence of autumn

Autumn Breeze by Gfriend 

Image: Source Music

A dynamic blend of hip-hop and EDM, showcasing NCT 127's powerful rap verses and energetic choreography

Cherry Bomb by NCT 127 

Image: SM Entertainment

A mesmerizing track with ethereal vocals and a dreamy atmosphere. LOONA's unique sound shines in this captivating song

Butterfly by LOONA 

Image: Blockberry Creative

A catchy pop song with a strong beat and empowering lyrics. Sunmi's charisma and stage presence make this track unforgettable

Heroine by Sunmi 

Image: Makeus Entertainment

A timeless classic with uplifting lyrics and infectious melodies. Girls' Generation's debut song remains a symbol of hope and resilience

Into the New World by Girls' Generation 

Image: SM Entertainment

A cheerful and upbeat track with catchy hooks and Seventeen's trademark harmonies. Perfect for lifting your spirits

Our Dawn is Hotter than Day by Seventeen 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

