K-pop holiday covers for happy vibes
NCT’s Jaehyun covered Lauv’s I Like Me Better which perfectly fits the cozy year-end vibes
NCT’s Jaehyun’s I Like Me Better
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Jennie embraced the winter season by covering two iconic songs: Sia's Snowman and Zion.T's Snow
BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Snow and Snowman
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
Jungkook's rendition of Harry Styles' song, delivered with soft vocals, seamlessly complements the cozy and comforting vibes of the track
BTS’ Jungkook’s Falling
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Nayeon's beautiful vocals seamlessly enhance the beauty of this Ariana Grande song, contributing to the overall captivating vibes
TWICE’s Nayeon’s Santa Tell Me
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
BTS left a lasting impact with their rendition of Coldplay's Fix You, delivering warm vibes and captivating audiences through emotional resonance and impressive vocals
BTS’ Fix You by Coldplay
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Jessi’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You
Image Credits- Jessi’s Instagram
Jessi's heartfelt rendition of Frankie Valli's Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You stands out as one of the best and brings a unique twist, making it the perfect holiday song
V's honey-like vocals covering Adele's hit song, set against a black and white music video, make it a perfect addition to the year-end cozy feeling playlist
BTS’ V’s Someone Like You
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Sanha's cover of Dish// Neko, dedicated to his ASTRO members and the late member Moonbin, is a heartfelt addition worthy of your playlist
ASTRO Sanha’s Neko
Image Credits- Fantagio
In a delightful surprise, Lisa revealed a cover of Britney Spears' holiday classic My Only Wish, accompanied by a stunning video filmed in the picturesque city of Paris
BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s My Only Wish
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
Click Here
Seungmin's lively cover of Justin Bieber's Ghost makes it the perfect year-end song, brimming with heartfelt energy
Stray Kids’ Seungmin’s Ghost
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment