Pratyusha Dash

January 04, 2024

K-pop holiday covers for happy vibes

NCT’s Jaehyun covered Lauv’s I Like Me Better which perfectly fits the cozy year-end vibes

NCT’s Jaehyun’s I Like Me Better

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Jennie embraced the winter season by covering two iconic songs: Sia's Snowman and Zion.T's Snow

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Snow and Snowman

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Jungkook's rendition of Harry Styles' song, delivered with soft vocals, seamlessly complements the cozy and comforting vibes of the track

BTS’ Jungkook’s Falling

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Nayeon's beautiful vocals seamlessly enhance the beauty of this Ariana Grande song, contributing to the overall captivating vibes

TWICE’s Nayeon’s Santa Tell Me

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

BTS left a lasting impact with their rendition of Coldplay's Fix You, delivering warm vibes and captivating audiences through emotional resonance and impressive vocals

BTS’ Fix You by Coldplay

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Jessi’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You

Image Credits- Jessi’s Instagram

Jessi's heartfelt rendition of Frankie Valli's Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You stands out as one of the best and brings a unique twist, making it the perfect holiday song

V's honey-like vocals covering Adele's hit song, set against a black and white music video, make it a perfect addition to the year-end cozy feeling playlist

BTS’ V’s Someone Like You

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Sanha's cover of Dish// Neko, dedicated to his ASTRO members and the late member Moonbin, is a heartfelt addition worthy of your playlist

ASTRO Sanha’s Neko 

Image Credits- Fantagio

In a delightful surprise, Lisa revealed a cover of Britney Spears' holiday classic My Only Wish, accompanied by a stunning video filmed in the picturesque city of Paris

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s My Only Wish

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Seungmin's lively cover of Justin Bieber's Ghost makes it the perfect year-end song, brimming with heartfelt energy

Stray Kids’ Seungmin’s Ghost

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

