K-pop idol Instagrams you should follow 

Vedangi Joshi

MARCH 24, 2023

Entertainment 

G-Dragon’s Instagram feed is basically a colourful, aesthetically pleasing collection of art and fashion

G-Dragon 

 Image Credit: G-Dragon’s Instagram

On BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's Instagram handle you can see her professional as well as daily life through many of her beautiful and candid posts and selfies

Jisoo 

Image Credit: Jisoo’s Instagram

The BTS member’s Instagram tells everything about his life including candid photos of himself with his friends, professional shots from photo shoots, snaps from his travels and artwork 


 Image Credit: V’s Instagram

Chanyeol posts a variety of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his daily life, including clips of him playing music in his studio 

Chanyeol 

 Image Credit: Chanyeol’s Instagram

Momo’s Instagram makes her seem to be a model in action because it is filled with gorgeous selfies and photoshoot pictures, she also loves to post photos of adorable animals

Momo

 Image Credit: Momo’s Instagram 

Suzy's Instagram is filled with her selfies, travel photos, concert photos, to promo clips for top makeup brands 

 Bae Suzy 

Image Credits: Bae Suzy’s Instagram

Yoona’s Instagram features photos of her celebrity friends, her outings, her delicious meals, and more 

Yoona 

 Image Credit: Yoona’s Instagram

Xu Minghao has very artistic content on his account, including relaxing photos of nature and landscapes, photos with friends and shots from SEVENTEEN’s events

The 8

Image Credit: The 8’s Instagram

IU shares a lot of behind-the-scenes clips and photos, including dance practice videos and singing ones

IU 

 Image Credits: IU’s Instagram

Amber’s Instagram account is fun and real as she is. Not at all shy about showing off her silly side, she also shares cute photos of her pet 

Amber 

 Image Credit: Amber’s Instagram 

