G-Dragon’s Instagram feed is basically a colourful, aesthetically pleasing collection of art and fashion
G-Dragon
Image Credit: G-Dragon’s Instagram
On BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's Instagram handle you can see her professional as well as daily life through many of her beautiful and candid posts and selfies
Jisoo
Image Credit: Jisoo’s Instagram
The BTS member’s Instagram tells everything about his life including candid photos of himself with his friends, professional shots from photo shoots, snaps from his travels and artwork
V
Image Credit: V’s Instagram
Chanyeol posts a variety of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his daily life, including clips of him playing music in his studio
Chanyeol
Image Credit: Chanyeol’s Instagram
Momo’s Instagram makes her seem to be a model in action because it is filled with gorgeous selfies and photoshoot pictures, she also loves to post photos of adorable animals
Momo
Image Credit: Momo’s Instagram
Suzy's Instagram is filled with her selfies, travel photos, concert photos, to promo clips for top makeup brands
Bae Suzy
Image Credits: Bae Suzy’s Instagram
Yoona’s Instagram features photos of her celebrity friends, her outings, her delicious meals, and more
Yoona
Image Credit: Yoona’s Instagram
Xu Minghao has very artistic content on his account, including relaxing photos of nature and landscapes, photos with friends and shots from SEVENTEEN’s events
The 8
Image Credit: The 8’s Instagram
IU shares a lot of behind-the-scenes clips and photos, including dance practice videos and singing ones
IU
Image Credits: IU’s Instagram
Amber’s Instagram account is fun and real as she is. Not at all shy about showing off her silly side, she also shares cute photos of her pet
Amber
Image Credit: Amber’s Instagram
