K-pop Idol Role Models for Youth
RM's leadership, humility, and advocacy for self-acceptance make him a prominent role model, inspiring youth to pursue their dreams
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's RM
Lisa's journey from Thailand to global stardom highlights resilience, hard work, and determination, encouraging young fans to chase their aspirations
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Lisa
Suho's dedication to his craft and commitment to charity work exemplify leadership and philanthropy, setting a positive example for youth
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Suho
versatility, artistic integrity, and philanthropic efforts make her an influential role model for young artists and fans
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
Jackson's multicultural background, sportsmanship, and dedication to his craft inspire youth to embrace diversity and pursue their passions
Image: Team Wang
GOT7's Jackson Wang
Nayeon's positive attitude, work ethic, and teamwork within TWICE serve as an example for young fans seeking success in the K-pop industry
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE's Nayeon
Woozi's dedication to music production, leadership, and teamwork within SEVENTEEN motivates aspiring musicians and performers
SEVENTEEN's Woozi
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Irene's grace, professionalism, and fashion sense are a source of inspiration for young people, particularly those interested in the fashion industry
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's Irene
Shownu's physical fitness, hard work, and determination set an example for young individuals interested in health and fitness
MONSTA X's Shownu
Image: Starship Entertainment
Click Here
Solar's powerful vocals, self-confidence, and advocacy for self-expression make her an inspiration for young artists and women
Image: RBW
Mamamoo's Solar