Pujya Doss

November 3, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop Idol Role Models for Youth

RM's leadership, humility, and advocacy for self-acceptance make him a prominent role model, inspiring youth to pursue their dreams

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's RM 

Lisa's journey from Thailand to global stardom highlights resilience, hard work, and determination, encouraging young fans to chase their aspirations

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Lisa

Suho's dedication to his craft and commitment to charity work exemplify leadership and philanthropy, setting a positive example for youth

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Suho 

versatility, artistic integrity, and philanthropic efforts make her an influential role model for young artists and fans

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU 

Jackson's multicultural background, sportsmanship, and dedication to his craft inspire youth to embrace diversity and pursue their passions

Image: Team Wang

GOT7's Jackson Wang

Nayeon's positive attitude, work ethic, and teamwork within TWICE serve as an example for young fans seeking success in the K-pop industry

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE's Nayeon 

Woozi's dedication to music production, leadership, and teamwork within SEVENTEEN motivates aspiring musicians and performers

SEVENTEEN's Woozi 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Irene's grace, professionalism, and fashion sense are a source of inspiration for young people, particularly those interested in the fashion industry

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Irene

Shownu's physical fitness, hard work, and determination set an example for young individuals interested in health and fitness

MONSTA X's Shownu

Image: Starship Entertainment

Solar's powerful vocals, self-confidence, and advocacy for self-expression make her an inspiration for young artists and women

Image: RBW

Mamamoo's Solar

