K-pop idols and their anime twins

V from BTS is often likened to the beloved protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo, who himself boasts a massive fan following
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC, Mappa
BTS’ V and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo
They both emit a delightful and lively aura that captivates those around them
Image Credits-SM Entertainment, Crunchyoll
Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and One Piece’s Luffy
In BIGBANG’s Monster MV, G-Dragon's appearance inadvertently resembled that of the anime warrior Gaara
G-Dragon and Naruto’s Gaara
Image Credits- YG Entertainment, Pierrot
Thankfully, aside from his good looks and occasional cross-dressing, Ren doesn't have much in common with Katsura, who spends most of his life as a fugitive. However, they do share the unusual similarity of having matching weight and height
NU’EST’s Ren and Gintama’s Katsura Kotarou
Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment, Sunrise
Beomgyu exudes a similar dreamy vibe to Ao Haru Ride's Kou Mabuchi, with his charming boyish appeal
TXT’s Beomgyu and Ao Haru Ride’s Kou Mabuchi
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC, Sentai Filmworks
They both possess that rugged charm that's hard to resist
EXO’s Kai and Dragon Ball Z’s Trunks
Image Credits- SM Entertainment, Toei Animation
Their beauty shines through with their delicate, almost ethereal features
Miss A’s Jia and Naruto’s Sakura
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment, Pierrot
Their appearance exudes a striking visual presence that commands attention
F(x)’s Krystal and Fairy Tail’s Erza
Image Credits- SM Entertainment, A-1 Pictures
During her tenure as 2NE1’s leader, CL often sported a blonde high ponytail with a lock of hair covering one eye, reminiscent of Naruto’s Ino Yamanaka
CL and Naruto’s Ino Yamanaka
Image Credits- YG Entertainment, Pierrot
SUGA once dressed up as Naruto for a BTS event, showcasing his love for the iconic character