Pratyusha Dash

april 18, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols and their anime twins

V from BTS is often likened to the beloved protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo, who himself boasts a massive fan following

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC, Mappa

BTS’ V and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo

They both emit a delightful and lively aura that captivates those around them

Image Credits-SM Entertainment, Crunchyoll

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and One Piece’s Luffy

In BIGBANG’s Monster MV, G-Dragon's appearance inadvertently resembled that of the anime warrior Gaara

G-Dragon and Naruto’s Gaara

Image Credits- YG Entertainment, Pierrot

Thankfully, aside from his good looks and occasional cross-dressing, Ren doesn't have much in common with Katsura, who spends most of his life as a fugitive. However, they do share the unusual similarity of having matching weight and height

NU’EST’s Ren and Gintama’s Katsura Kotarou 

Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment, Sunrise

Beomgyu exudes a similar dreamy vibe to Ao Haru Ride's Kou Mabuchi, with his charming boyish appeal

TXT’s Beomgyu and Ao Haru Ride’s Kou Mabuchi

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC, Sentai Filmworks

They both possess that rugged charm that's hard to resist

EXO’s Kai and Dragon Ball Z’s Trunks

Image Credits- SM Entertainment, Toei Animation

Their beauty shines through with their delicate, almost ethereal features

Miss A’s Jia and Naruto’s Sakura

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment, Pierrot

Their appearance exudes a striking visual presence that commands attention

F(x)’s Krystal and Fairy Tail’s Erza 

Image Credits- SM Entertainment,  A-1 Pictures

During her tenure as 2NE1’s leader, CL often sported a blonde high ponytail with a lock of hair covering one eye, reminiscent of Naruto’s Ino Yamanaka

CL and Naruto’s Ino Yamanaka

Image Credits- YG Entertainment, Pierrot

SUGA once dressed up as Naruto for a BTS event, showcasing his love for the iconic character

BTS’ SUGA and Naruto

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC,Pierrot

