K-pop idols and their debut K-dramas
The Lilac singer made her acting debut in 2011 with the Korean drama series, Dream High. However, it wasn't until 2015 that IU gained recognition as an actor through the producers
Image: KBS2
IU (Lee Ji-Eun)
She made her debut as an actress with the television series Dream High and has gone on to appear in series such as Gu Family Book and many more
Image: KBS2
Suzy Bae (Miss A)
EXO's Kyungsoo Do explores an intricate love story in It's Okay, That's Love. Watch as a writer with a troubled past and a psychiatrist with multiple identities find their hearts entwined
Image: SBS
D.O. (Kyungsoo Do) (EXO)
A sweet and quiet 17-year-old at Hanjong High School is constantly bullied for her name. However, a popular boy at the school always makes sure to protect her
Image: Oksusu BTV
Cha Eun-woo (Astro)
Jung made her acting debut in the coming-of-age drama Reply 1997 in 2012. She has since had roles in That Winter, the Wind Blows, Cheer up and other
Image: tvN
Jung Eun-ji (Apink)
Park Ji-yeon, a South Korean singer and actress, made her acting debut in 2007 in Lobbyist. Since then she bagged many roles in K-dramas
Image: SBS
Park Ji-yeon (T-ara)
He was starred as the male lead alongside actress Moon Ga-young and fellow Exo members in the web drama Exo Next Door
Image: Naver TV
Chanyeol (EXO)
SHINee's Minho joins the adventure in To the Beautiful You (2009) on SBS. Popular idols disguise themselves as high school boys to escape the blinding spotlight
Image: SBS
Minho (SHINee)
He made his acting debut in an omnibus movie Acoustic in 2010, followed by his television debut in the Korean drama A Gentleman's Dignity in 2012
Image: SBS
Lee Jong-hyun (CNBLUE)
Join Krystal Jung of f(x) in High Kick 3: The Revenge of the Short Legs (2011) on MBC. Laugh and cry with a family as they tackle insecurities while overcoming short legs in this comedic saga
Image: MBC
Krystal Jung (f(x))