Heading 3

K-pop Idols As Anime Lookalikes

Sugandha Srivastava

july 02, 2023

Entertainment

Known for their intense and charismatic personas, Jungkook and Levi share a similar brooding and determined look

BTS' Jungkook - Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Lisa's bright and energetic personality matches Sailor Venus' cheerful and confident demeanor

BLACKPINK's Lisa - Sailor Venus (Sailor Moon)

Source: YG Entertainment

Both Baekhyun and Tamaki exude charm and have a knack for captivating their audiences with their charismatic presence

EXO's Baekhyun - Tamaki Suoh (Ouran HighSchool Host Club)

Source: SM Entertainment

Nayeon's adorable and playful nature resonates with Sakura's innocent and cheerful personality

TWICE's Nayeon - Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)

Source: JYP Entertainment

Both Jackson and Naruto are known for their vibrant energy, quick wit, and unwavering determination

GOT7's Jackson - Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Source: GOT7

Irene and Erza share a strong and sophisticated aura, coupled with their fierce and confident attitudes

Red Velvet's Irene - Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Source: SM Entertainment

Mingyu's cool and composed demeanor resembles Todoroki's calm and reserved nature

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu - Todoroki Shoto (My Hero Academia)

Source: Pledis Entertainment

Yeji and Mikasa share a strong and independent presence, with a determination that drives them to protect those they care about

ITZY's Yeji - Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Source: JYP Entertainment

Taeyong and Kaneki both possess a mysterious and captivating aura, with an underlying vulnerability that adds depth to their characters

NCT's Taeyong - Kaneki Ken (Tokyo Ghoul)

Source: SM Entertainment

IU's innocent and sweet image aligns with Hiyori's gentle and kind-hearted nature, making them resemble each other in appearance and personality

IU - Hiyori Iki (Noragami)

Source: EDAM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here