Known for their intense and charismatic personas, Jungkook and Levi share a similar brooding and determined look
BTS' Jungkook - Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Lisa's bright and energetic personality matches Sailor Venus' cheerful and confident demeanor
BLACKPINK's Lisa - Sailor Venus (Sailor Moon)
Source: YG Entertainment
Both Baekhyun and Tamaki exude charm and have a knack for captivating their audiences with their charismatic presence
EXO's Baekhyun - Tamaki Suoh (Ouran HighSchool Host Club)
Source: SM Entertainment
Nayeon's adorable and playful nature resonates with Sakura's innocent and cheerful personality
TWICE's Nayeon - Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)
Source: JYP Entertainment
Both Jackson and Naruto are known for their vibrant energy, quick wit, and unwavering determination
GOT7's Jackson - Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)
Source: GOT7
Irene and Erza share a strong and sophisticated aura, coupled with their fierce and confident attitudes
Red Velvet's Irene - Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)
Source: SM Entertainment
Mingyu's cool and composed demeanor resembles Todoroki's calm and reserved nature
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu - Todoroki Shoto (My Hero Academia)
Source: Pledis Entertainment
Yeji and Mikasa share a strong and independent presence, with a determination that drives them to protect those they care about
ITZY's Yeji - Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)
Source: JYP Entertainment
Taeyong and Kaneki both possess a mysterious and captivating aura, with an underlying vulnerability that adds depth to their characters
NCT's Taeyong - Kaneki Ken (Tokyo Ghoul)
Source: SM Entertainment
Click Here
IU's innocent and sweet image aligns with Hiyori's gentle and kind-hearted nature, making them resemble each other in appearance and personality
IU - Hiyori Iki (Noragami)
Source: EDAM Entertainment