K-pop idols celebrating birthdays in February
Known for his captivating vocals and charming stage presence, Doyoung is a standout member of NCT, showcasing versatility and talent
Image: SM Entertainment.
Doyoung (NCT) (Born February 1, 1996)
With his charismatic rap skills and playful persona, P.O contributes to Block B's dynamic performances, captivating fans with his unique style
Image: Seven Seasons.
P.O (Block B) (Born February 2, 1993)
Renowned for his smooth vocals and endearing personality, Kyuhyun shines both in Super Junior and as a solo artist, captivating audiences worldwide
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kyuhyun (Super Junior) (Born February 3, 1988)
Taehyun impresses with his vocals and dance prowess, adding depth to TXT's performances and captivating fans with his talent
Taehyun (TXT) (Born February 5, 2002)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Johnny charms with his tall stature, warm smile, and impressive rap skills, contributing to NCT's diverse talents and global success
Johnny (NCT) (Born February 9, 1995)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Dino (SEVENTEEN) (Born February 11, 1999)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Dino dazzles with his powerful dance moves and energetic stage presence, embodying SEVENTEEN's performance unit with precision and skill
J-Hope's dynamic rap verses and captivating dance moves showcase his artistry, contributing to BTS's global dominance
J-Hope (BTS) (Born February 18, 1994)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With soulful vocals and a charismatic stage presence, DK elevates SEVENTEEN's performances, captivating audiences with his talent and charm
DK (SEVENTEEN) (Born February 18, 1997)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Vernon impresses with his rap skills and songwriting prowess, adding depth and creativity to SEVENTEEN's music
Vernon (SEVENTEEN) (Born February 18, 1998)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Jibeom shines with his vocals and charming personality, contributing to Golden Child's vibrant performances and growing fanbase
Jibeom (Golden Child) (Born February 3, 1999)
Image: Woollim Entertainment.