FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols celebrating birthdays in February 

Known for his captivating vocals and charming stage presence, Doyoung is a standout member of NCT, showcasing versatility and talent

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Doyoung (NCT) (Born February 1, 1996)

With his charismatic rap skills and playful persona, P.O contributes to Block B's dynamic performances, captivating fans with his unique style

Image:  Seven Seasons.

P.O (Block B) (Born February 2, 1993)

Renowned for his smooth vocals and endearing personality, Kyuhyun shines both in Super Junior and as a solo artist, captivating audiences worldwide

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Kyuhyun (Super Junior) (Born February 3, 1988)

Taehyun impresses with his vocals and dance prowess, adding depth to TXT's performances and captivating fans with his talent

Taehyun (TXT) (Born February 5, 2002)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Johnny charms with his tall stature, warm smile, and impressive rap skills, contributing to NCT's diverse talents and global success

Johnny (NCT) (Born February 9, 1995)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Dino (SEVENTEEN) (Born February 11, 1999)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Dino dazzles with his powerful dance moves and energetic stage presence, embodying SEVENTEEN's performance unit with precision and skill

J-Hope's dynamic rap verses and captivating dance moves showcase his artistry, contributing to BTS's global dominance

J-Hope (BTS) (Born February 18, 1994)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

With soulful vocals and a charismatic stage presence, DK elevates SEVENTEEN's performances, captivating audiences with his talent and charm

DK (SEVENTEEN) (Born February 18, 1997)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Vernon impresses with his rap skills and songwriting prowess, adding depth and creativity to SEVENTEEN's music

Vernon (SEVENTEEN) (Born February 18, 1998)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Jibeom shines with his vocals and charming personality, contributing to Golden Child's vibrant performances and growing fanbase

Jibeom (Golden Child) (Born February 3, 1999)

Image:  Woollim Entertainment.

