Heading 3

K-pop idols' fears and phobias

Hemelin Darlong

june 19, 2023

Entertainment

Taeyeon once stated that she had a fear of cameras and was also seen getting startled by the flashes of the camera.

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Image: Taeyeon’s Instagram

Ex-EXO member Luhan confirmed his great fear of heights and also said that getting into the plane is a stressful task for him

Luhan (Former EXO)

Image: Luhan’s Instagram

Dasun has a great fear of gaining weight known as obesophobia. She notices even the slightest weight gain in the camera.

Dasom (Former SISTAR)

Image: Dasom’s Instagram 

Doonwoon from HIGHLIGHT has also confirmed his great fear of bugs. No matter where he is, he jumps in terror if he sees a bug.

Doongwoon (HIGHLIGHT)

Image: HIGHLIGHT’s Instagram

The late idol stated her fear of water since she had a near-drowning experience when she was young.

Sulli

Image: Sulli’s Instagram

Sojin has the most unusual fear of all time. Chicken feet, yes, Sojin is really scared of chicken feet, it freaks her out.

Sojin (Girl’s Day)

Image: Sojin’s Instagram

Due to growing up in a war-prone area, Sunny is afraid of firecrackers as it reminds her of the gunshots and bombs she experienced as a kid.

Sunny (Girls’ Generation)

Image: Sunny’s Instagram

J-Hope admitted that he is scared of snakes. We could see him screaming ‘I hate snakes’ while having a photoshoot with it.

J-Hope ( BTS)

Image:  J-Hope's Instagram

Park Jiyoon stated that she has fears of people in high school uniforms as a rumor of her and Kangta dating was spread which made all the high school girls terrorize her.

Park Jiyoon

Image: Park Jiyoon’s Instagram

Momo is known to be scared of multiple things, from heights, and ghosts to ordering food. 

Momo

Image: Momo’s instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here