Taeyeon once stated that she had a fear of cameras and was also seen getting startled by the flashes of the camera.
Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)
Image: Taeyeon’s Instagram
Ex-EXO member Luhan confirmed his great fear of heights and also said that getting into the plane is a stressful task for him
Luhan (Former EXO)
Image: Luhan’s Instagram
Dasun has a great fear of gaining weight known as obesophobia. She notices even the slightest weight gain in the camera.
Dasom (Former SISTAR)
Image: Dasom’s Instagram
Doonwoon from HIGHLIGHT has also confirmed his great fear of bugs. No matter where he is, he jumps in terror if he sees a bug.
Doongwoon (HIGHLIGHT)
Image: HIGHLIGHT’s Instagram
The late idol stated her fear of water since she had a near-drowning experience when she was young.
Sulli
Image: Sulli’s Instagram
Sojin has the most unusual fear of all time. Chicken feet, yes, Sojin is really scared of chicken feet, it freaks her out.
Sojin (Girl’s Day)
Image: Sojin’s Instagram
Due to growing up in a war-prone area, Sunny is afraid of firecrackers as it reminds her of the gunshots and bombs she experienced as a kid.
Sunny (Girls’ Generation)
Image: Sunny’s Instagram
J-Hope admitted that he is scared of snakes. We could see him screaming ‘I hate snakes’ while having a photoshoot with it.
J-Hope ( BTS)
Image: J-Hope's Instagram
Park Jiyoon stated that she has fears of people in high school uniforms as a rumor of her and Kangta dating was spread which made all the high school girls terrorize her.
Park Jiyoon
Image: Park Jiyoon’s Instagram
Click Here
Momo is known to be scared of multiple things, from heights, and ghosts to ordering food.
Momo
Image: Momo’s instagram