K-pop Idols from the city of Gwangju
J-Hope, a versatile artist from Gwangju, captivates the world both as a solo performer and with BTS, showcasing his hometown's talent
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope: Gwangju's Global Sensation
Gwangju's heartthrob, HyungWon, wins hearts with his visuals and vocals, making fans fall in love with MONSTA X
Image: Starship Entertainment
HyungWon: The Visual Charmer from Gwangju
I.M, another proud Gwangju native and MONSTA X member, exudes charisma and warmth, endearing him to devoted fans
Image: Starship Entertainment
I.M: Gwangju's Charismatic Rapper
WooBin's heavenly vocals in CRAVITY make fans wonder if he's an angel in disguise, pursuing his dreams far from Gwangju
Image: Starship Entertainment
WooBin: CRAVITY's Angelic Voice
YunHo's standout performances in ATEEZ mesmerize fans, and he proudly hails from Gwangju
Image: KQ Entertainment
YunHo: A Mesmerizing ATEEZ Performer
Suzy, with stunning visuals and a lovable personality, began her journey in Gwangju, rising to fame in music, dramas, and more
Image: Netflix
Suzy: Gwangju's Multitalented Star
Gwangju's vocal powerhouse, Na GoEun, wows with her magnetic stage presence as a member of PURPLE KISS
Na GoEun: PURPLE KISS' Vocal Powerhouse
Image: RBW
TaeSan, leaving Gwangju behind, embarks on his path to become an idol, and fans eagerly await his growth
Image: Starship Entertainment
TaeSan: BOYNEXTDOOR's Rising Star
Leaving Gwangju to pursue his dreams, WooSeok proves his stage presence and artistry as a member of PENTAGON
WooSeok: PENTAGON's Stage Maestro
Image: Cube Entertainment
JuYeon, a shining example of talent, hails from Gwangju, where residents proudly share their hometown with this remarkable artist
Image: IST Entertainment
JuYeon: Gwangju's Definition of Talent