 October 28, 2023

K-pop Idols from the city of Gwangju 

J-Hope, a versatile artist from Gwangju, captivates the world both as a solo performer and with BTS, showcasing his hometown's talent

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope: Gwangju's Global Sensation

Gwangju's heartthrob, HyungWon, wins hearts with his visuals and vocals, making fans fall in love with MONSTA X

Image: Starship Entertainment

HyungWon: The Visual Charmer from Gwangju

I.M, another proud Gwangju native and MONSTA X member, exudes charisma and warmth, endearing him to devoted fans

Image: Starship Entertainment

I.M: Gwangju's Charismatic Rapper

WooBin's heavenly vocals in CRAVITY make fans wonder if he's an angel in disguise, pursuing his dreams far from Gwangju

Image: Starship Entertainment

WooBin: CRAVITY's Angelic Voice

YunHo's standout performances in ATEEZ mesmerize fans, and he proudly hails from Gwangju

Image: KQ Entertainment

YunHo: A Mesmerizing ATEEZ Performer

Suzy, with stunning visuals and a lovable personality, began her journey in Gwangju, rising to fame in music, dramas, and more

Image: Netflix

Suzy: Gwangju's Multitalented Star

Gwangju's vocal powerhouse, Na GoEun, wows with her magnetic stage presence as a member of PURPLE KISS

Na GoEun: PURPLE KISS' Vocal Powerhouse

Image: RBW

TaeSan, leaving Gwangju behind, embarks on his path to become an idol, and fans eagerly await his growth

Image: Starship Entertainment

TaeSan: BOYNEXTDOOR's Rising Star

Leaving Gwangju to pursue his dreams, WooSeok proves his stage presence and artistry as a member of PENTAGON

WooSeok: PENTAGON's Stage Maestro

Image: Cube Entertainment

JuYeon, a shining example of talent, hails from Gwangju, where residents proudly share their hometown with this remarkable artist

Image: IST Entertainment

JuYeon: Gwangju's Definition of Talent

