K-pop idols hailing from Seoul
Renowned for her charismatic rap skills and fashion-forward style, BLACKPINK's Jennie shines under YG Entertainment's banner
Jennie
Leading BTS to global stardom, RM, a gifted rapper and songwriter, is the face of HYBE Corporation
RM
Stray Kids' versatile leader and prolific producer, Bang Chan, captivates with his talents at JYP Entertainment
Bang Chan
Stray Kids' captivating visual and dynamic dancer, Hyunjin, graces the stage under the banner of JYP Entertainment
Hyunjin
TXT's charismatic Yeonjun, with an unmatched stage presence, thrives in the spotlight at Big Hit Entertainment
Yeonjun
The iconic "Gangnam Style" sensation, PSY, and his legendary solo career are represented by P Nation
PSY
Multi-talented singer-songwriter and actress, IU, renowned for her extraordinary vocals, shines under the banner of EDAM Entertainment
IU
TXT's magnetic and charming member, Taehyun, brings his talents to life through Big Hit Entertainment
Taehyun
EXO's talented rapper and actor, Chanyeol, continues to captivate audiences under the care of SM Entertainment
Chanyeol
A multifaceted talent, Sehun of EXO, both a singer and actor, makes his mark under the banner of SM Entertainment
Sehun