Pujya Doss

October 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols hailing from Seoul

Renowned for her charismatic rap skills and fashion-forward style, BLACKPINK's Jennie shines under YG Entertainment's banner

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie

Leading BTS to global stardom, RM, a gifted rapper and songwriter, is the face of HYBE Corporation 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM

Stray Kids' versatile leader and prolific producer, Bang Chan, captivates with his talents at JYP Entertainment

Image: JYP Entertainment

Bang Chan

Stray Kids' captivating visual and dynamic dancer, Hyunjin, graces the stage under the banner of JYP Entertainment

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hyunjin

TXT's charismatic Yeonjun, with an unmatched stage presence, thrives in the spotlight at Big Hit Entertainment

Image: P NATION

Yeonjun

The iconic "Gangnam Style" sensation, PSY, and his legendary solo career are represented by P Nation

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

PSY

Multi-talented singer-songwriter and actress, IU, renowned for her extraordinary vocals, shines under the banner of EDAM Entertainment

IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

TXT's magnetic and charming member, Taehyun, brings his talents to life through Big Hit Entertainment

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taehyun

EXO's talented rapper and actor, Chanyeol, continues to captivate audiences under the care of SM Entertainment

Chanyeol

Image: SM Entertainment

A multifaceted talent, Sehun of EXO, both a singer and actor, makes his mark under the banner of SM Entertainment

Image: SM Entertainment

Sehun

