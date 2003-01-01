Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 9, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols' names that include numbers

K-pop idols are renowned for their creativity and originality, and their stage names are no exception

Image: YG Entertainment

These stage names often feature a combination of letters, symbols, and even numbers to make them unique

Image: YG Entertainment

Today we will look at a few K-pop idol names that went a stage forward and added numbers to their names

IMAGE: Brave Entertainment

Se7en stands out as one of the first K-pop idols to incorporate a number into his stage name. He debuted as a soloist under YG Entertainment in 2003

Image: YG Entertainment

Se7en

DKB's D1, whose real name is Jang Dong-il, adds a unique touch to his stage name, incorporating a numerical element. It's a combination of his name's first letter and 1, which translates to il

IMAGE: Brave Entertainment

D1

The stage name "The8" belongs to Xu Minghao, the talented and dynamic performer from SEVENTEEN. He chose to go by this stage name because the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture

IMAGE: Pledis Entertainment

The8

One is a South Korean singer and actor, whose birth name is Jung Je-won. He initially gained recognition as a member of the hip-hop duo 1PUNCH, which was formed under Brave Entertainment

IMAGE: Brave Entertainment

ONE

Jung Wookjin, who goes by the stage name Nine, is the youngest member of OnlyOneOf. Even though his desired stage name was Jungwoo, he said that personally

IMAGE: 8D Entertainment

Nine

TEN is a Thai member of NCT and its sub-units, NCT U and WayV. His birth name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, but he goes by the stage name "Ten," which is a nickname given to him by his parents

IMAGE: SM Entertainment

TEN

Pentagon's YEO ONE, whose real name is Yeo Chang-gu, adopted his stage name as a unique moniker that sets him apart from others

IMAGE: Cube Entertainment

YEO ONE

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here