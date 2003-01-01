K-pop idols' names that include numbers
K-pop idols are renowned for their creativity and originality, and their stage names are no exception
Image: YG Entertainment
These stage names often feature a combination of letters, symbols, and even numbers to make them unique
Image: YG Entertainment
Today we will look at a few K-pop idol names that went a stage forward and added numbers to their names
IMAGE: Brave Entertainment
Se7en stands out as one of the first K-pop idols to incorporate a number into his stage name. He debuted as a soloist under YG Entertainment in 2003
Image: YG Entertainment
Se7en
DKB's D1, whose real name is Jang Dong-il, adds a unique touch to his stage name, incorporating a numerical element. It's a combination of his name's first letter and 1, which translates to il
IMAGE: Brave Entertainment
D1
The stage name "The8" belongs to Xu Minghao, the talented and dynamic performer from SEVENTEEN. He chose to go by this stage name because the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture
IMAGE: Pledis Entertainment
The8
One is a South Korean singer and actor, whose birth name is Jung Je-won. He initially gained recognition as a member of the hip-hop duo 1PUNCH, which was formed under Brave Entertainment
IMAGE: Brave Entertainment
ONE
Jung Wookjin, who goes by the stage name Nine, is the youngest member of OnlyOneOf. Even though his desired stage name was Jungwoo, he said that personally
IMAGE: 8D Entertainment
Nine
TEN is a Thai member of NCT and its sub-units, NCT U and WayV. His birth name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, but he goes by the stage name "Ten," which is a nickname given to him by his parents
IMAGE: SM Entertainment
TEN
Pentagon's YEO ONE, whose real name is Yeo Chang-gu, adopted his stage name as a unique moniker that sets him apart from others
IMAGE: Cube Entertainment
YEO ONE