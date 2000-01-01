K-pop idols to listen to if you love BTS
Girls' Generation, a nine-member group, charmed with hits like Gee. For a decade, their uplifting music resonated, leaving a lasting impact
Girls' Generation
Image: Girl’s Generation’s Instagram
TVXQ, once a five-member classic group, gained fame with hits like Mirotic in the late 2000s. Their popularity extended to Japan with iconic tracks like Purple Line
TVXQ
Image: TVXQ’s Instagram
From the Wonder Girls to 4Minute, Hyuna's K-pop journey is diverse. Now a renowned solo artist, her hit Bubble Pop and role in Psy's Gangnam Style video contribute to her fame
Hyuna
Image: Hyuna’s Instagram
For more boy bands, try GOT7! With seven members, they were the first K-pop group on the Today Show. Their EP Dye is one of their many major hits
GOT7
Image: Jay B’s Instagram
BIGBANG, including T.O.P, G-Dragon, Daesung, Taeyang, and Seungri, gained early K-Pop success, becoming influential for future artists, and solidifying their reputation
BIGBANG
Image: G Dragon’s Instagram
2NE1, featuring Bom, CL, Minzy, and Dara, is a must for K-Pop fans. Take the World On brought global recognition, and their songs appeared in dance games
2NE1
Image: CL’s Instagram
EXO is a distinct K-pop group with Korean and Chinese units. Growl sold a million copies, a 12-year first. Thriving individually too, in music, film, and TV, their fame knows no bounds
EXO
Image: EXO’s Instagram
TWICE is an adorable K-pop group with versatile concepts. Cheer Up brought fame, winning Song of the Year at MMAs and MAMAs. Their social media impact and memorable choreography inspire trends and memes
TWICE
Image: TWICE’s Instagram
BLACKPINK is not just a YG Enterainment powerhouse, but a revolution. Record-breakers on YouTube and Spotify they collaborated with Lady Gaga for Sour Candy making waves
BLACKPINK
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
SHINee, with SM Entertainment since 2008, excels in choreography and vocals. The group continues to be a fan favorite for their impeccable vocals and visuals
SHINee
Image: SHINee’s Instagram