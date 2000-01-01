Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 16, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols to listen to if you love BTS

Girls' Generation, a nine-member group, charmed with hits like Gee. For a decade, their uplifting music resonated, leaving a lasting impact

Girls' Generation

Image: Girl’s Generation’s Instagram

TVXQ, once a five-member classic group, gained fame with hits like Mirotic in the late 2000s. Their popularity extended to Japan with iconic tracks like Purple Line

TVXQ

Image: TVXQ’s Instagram

From the Wonder Girls to 4Minute, Hyuna's K-pop journey is diverse. Now a renowned solo artist, her hit Bubble Pop and role in Psy's Gangnam Style video contribute to her fame

Hyuna

Image: Hyuna’s Instagram

For more boy bands, try GOT7! With seven members, they were the first K-pop group on the Today Show. Their EP Dye is one of their many major hits

GOT7

Image: Jay B’s Instagram

BIGBANG, including T.O.P, G-Dragon, Daesung, Taeyang, and Seungri, gained early K-Pop success, becoming influential for future artists, and solidifying their reputation

BIGBANG

Image: G Dragon’s Instagram

2NE1, featuring Bom, CL, Minzy, and Dara, is a must for K-Pop fans. Take the World On brought global recognition, and their songs appeared in dance games

2NE1

Image: CL’s Instagram

EXO is a distinct K-pop group with Korean and Chinese units. Growl sold a million copies, a 12-year first. Thriving individually too, in music, film, and TV, their fame knows no bounds

EXO

Image: EXO’s Instagram 

TWICE is an adorable K-pop group with versatile concepts. Cheer Up brought fame, winning Song of the Year at MMAs and MAMAs. Their social media impact and memorable choreography inspire trends and memes

TWICE

Image: TWICE’s Instagram

BLACKPINK is not just a YG Enterainment powerhouse, but a revolution. Record-breakers on YouTube and Spotify they collaborated with Lady Gaga for Sour Candy making waves

BLACKPINK

Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram

SHINee, with SM Entertainment since 2008, excels in choreography and vocals. The group continues to be a fan favorite for their impeccable vocals and visuals

SHINee

Image: SHINee’s Instagram

