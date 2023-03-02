Heading 3
K-pop idols using surname as stage name
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Han
Han Jisung better known by his stage name Han is one of the rappers from the boy band Stray Kids
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
D.O.
Do Kyungsoo famously known by his stage name D.O. is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
BAE
Bae Jinsol a member of the girl group NMIXX who chose her surname as her stage name
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
I.M
Im Changkyun popularly recognised by his stage name I.M is a member of the K-pop group MONSTA X
Image Credit: Song’s Instagram
Song
Song Yunhyeong better known as Song is a member of one of the most popular boy groups iKON
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
NingNing
Ning Yizhou commonly known by her stage name NingNing is a member of aespa
Image Credit: C9 Entertainment
Keum
Keum Dong Hyun also known by the stage name Keun is a member of the K-pop boy group EPEX
Image Credit: RBW
Moonbyul
Moon Byulyi, a member of the girl group MAMAMOO, has a rare and different stage name Moonbyul which is the combination of her surname and her real name
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Leeseo
Lee Hyun Seo, better known by her stage name Leeseo, is a member of girl group IVE also uses a combination of her first name and surname
