K-pop idols using surname as stage name 

Vedangi Joshi

mar 2, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Han 

Han Jisung better known by his stage name Han is one of the rappers from the boy band Stray Kids

Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

 D.O. 

Do Kyungsoo famously known by his stage name D.O. is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

BAE 

Bae Jinsol a member of the girl group NMIXX who chose her surname as her stage name 

 Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

I.M 

Im Changkyun popularly recognised by his stage name I.M is a member of the K-pop group MONSTA X 

 Image Credit: Song’s Instagram

Song 

Song Yunhyeong better known as Song is a member of one of the most popular boy groups iKON 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

NingNing 

Ning Yizhou commonly known by her stage name NingNing is a member of aespa 

 Image Credit: C9 Entertainment 

Keum

Keum Dong Hyun also known by the stage name Keun is a member of the K-pop boy group EPEX

Image Credit: RBW

Moonbyul 

Moon Byulyi, a member of the girl group MAMAMOO, has a rare and different stage name Moonbyul which is the combination of her surname and her real name 

Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

Leeseo 

Lee Hyun Seo, better known by her stage name Leeseo, is a member of girl group IVE also uses a combination of her first name and surname 

