K-pop idols we want to see on-screen

This dance machine with ethereal visuals is ready to steal the show in a coming-of-age drama, showcasing his hidden acting talent alongside his gravity-defying moves
Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Image: JYP Entertainment
Charismatic chameleon, Yeonjun can transform into any role! From a rebellious bad boy to a sunshine-bright sweetheart, his acting range promises to leave us awestruck
TXT's Yeonjun
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bundle of infectious energy and stage presence, Wooyoung would light up any screen with his comedic timing and playful personality. Imagine a slapstick comedy with him in the lead!
ATEEZ's Wooyoung
Image: KQ Entertainment
This tall drink of water with a gentle soul and hidden comedic side deserves a heartwarming rom-com. We're picturing him as the shy, bookish boy who unexpectedly falls in love with the popular girl next door
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu
Image: Pledis Entertainment
This multi-talented leader with captivating eyes is ready to break hearts on-screen. Imagine a historical drama where he plays a conflicted prince torn between duty and love
ENHYPEN's Heeseung
Image: BELIFT Lab
Graceful dancer with smoldering charisma, Kai would be perfect in an action-packed thriller. We can practically see him executing high kicks and delivering badass lines with his signature intensity
EXO's Kai
Image: SM Entertainment
This sweet-voiced vocalist with hidden acting chops would shine in a musical drama. His powerful vocals and emotional delivery would have us reaching for the tissues (and the replay button)
NCT's Doyoung
Image: SM Entertainment
This tall, athletic performer with a charming smile would be a natural in a sports drama. We're picturing him as a dedicated athlete overcoming challenges and finding love on the field
The Boyz's Younghoon
Image: IST Entertainment
Leader with hidden comedic genius, Taeyong could have us laughing one minute and swooning the next. We're ready for Taeyong to unleash his acting versatility!
Taeyong (NCT 127)
Image: SM Entertainment
Sunshine personified, J-Hope's infectious energy and street smarts would light up any screen, whether in a hip-hop drama or a heartwarming slice-of-life