K-pop idols we want to see on-screen

This dance machine with ethereal visuals is ready to steal the show in a coming-of-age drama, showcasing his hidden acting talent alongside his gravity-defying moves

Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Image: JYP Entertainment

Charismatic chameleon, Yeonjun can transform into any role! From a rebellious bad boy to a sunshine-bright sweetheart, his acting range promises to leave us awestruck

TXT's Yeonjun

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bundle of infectious energy and stage presence, Wooyoung would light up any screen with his comedic timing and playful personality. Imagine a slapstick comedy with him in the lead! 

ATEEZ's Wooyoung

Image: KQ Entertainment

This tall drink of water with a gentle soul and hidden comedic side deserves a heartwarming rom-com. We're picturing him as the shy, bookish boy who unexpectedly falls in love with the popular girl next door

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

Image: Pledis Entertainment

This multi-talented leader with captivating eyes is ready to break hearts on-screen. Imagine a historical drama where he plays a conflicted prince torn between duty and love

ENHYPEN's Heeseung

Image: BELIFT Lab

Graceful dancer with smoldering charisma, Kai would be perfect in an action-packed thriller. We can practically see him executing high kicks and delivering badass lines with his signature intensity

EXO's Kai

Image: SM Entertainment

This sweet-voiced vocalist with hidden acting chops would shine in a musical drama. His powerful vocals and emotional delivery would have us reaching for the tissues (and the replay button)

NCT's Doyoung

Image: SM Entertainment

This tall, athletic performer with a charming smile would be a natural in a sports drama. We're picturing him as a dedicated athlete overcoming challenges and finding love on the field

The Boyz's Younghoon

Image: IST Entertainment

Leader with hidden comedic genius, Taeyong could have us laughing one minute and swooning the next. We're ready for Taeyong to unleash his acting versatility! 

Taeyong (NCT 127)

Image: SM Entertainment

Sunshine personified, J-Hope's infectious energy and street smarts would light up any screen, whether in a hip-hop drama or a heartwarming slice-of-life

J-Hope (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

