Pujya Doss

MARCH 30, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are also great writers

A singer-songwriter, IU pens emotional lyrics that resonate deeply, showcasing her poetic talent and introspective writing style

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU

Suga's introspective and thought-provoking lyrics contribute to BTS's music, demonstrating his skill as a talented wordsmith

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

SUGA (BTS)

Jonghyun's poignant songwriting touched hearts, displaying his raw emotion and creative depth through his lyrics

Jonghyun (SHINee, late)

Image: SM Entertainment 

A versatile artist, Zico's lyrics reflect societal issues and personal experiences, highlighting his thought-provoking and honest writing

Zico

Image: KOZ Entertainment

G-Dragon's innovative and iconic lyrics shaped BIGBANG's music, showcasing his unique artistic perspective and creativity

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Image: YG Entertainment

As a pioneering rapper, Yoon Mi-rae's lyrics are influential, addressing themes like identity and empowerment with impactful words

Yoon Mi-rae 

Image: Ghood Music

Taeyang's emotive lyrics reveal his vulnerability, capturing deep emotions and thoughts that resonate with fans

Taeyang (BIGBANG)

Image: YG Entertainment

RM's lyrical prowess shines in BTS's discography, reflecting his intelligence and introspection through his thoughtfully written verses

RM (BTS)

Image: RM’s Instagram

Dean's introspective songwriting combines with his soulful vocals, creating a unique and emotionally resonant musical experience

Dean 

Image: Universal Music Group

Tablo's introspective and literary lyrics drive Epik High's music, showcasing his skill as a profound and poetic writer

Tablo (Epik High)

Image: YG Entertainment

