 Sugandha Srivastava

july 21, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols who are also visual artists

Mino has a great love of paintings, he often posts his paintings on his social media account, and one painting of his was also included in an art gallery in London

Winner’s Mino

Image: Mino’s Instagram 

NCT’s Ten

Image: Ten’s Instagram

NCT’s Ten recently opened his clothing line collection, featuring his drawing work on the clothes.

Hyunjin also is really talented in drawing and often uses real-life inspiration for his art.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Renjun often designs artistic wallpapers for his fans and tells them that they can keep it as their wallpaper

NCT’s Renjun

Image: Renjun’s Instagram

Seulgi also has amazing artistic methods of creating art, her artwork is always loved by many fans.

Red Velvet’s Seulgi

Image: Seulgi’s Instagram

THE8 has an amazing Impeccable fashion sense, shows interest in photographs, and likes to do paintings.

SEVENTEEN’s THE8

Image: THE8’s Instagram

Wheein is really passionate about her paintings and also paints really well, her artwork is always appreciated by her fans

MAMAMOO’s Wheein

Image:Wheein's Instagram

The BTS maknae is also a great visual artist, whether it is graffiti-inspired art, paintings, or illustration

BTS Jungkook

Image: BTS’ Instagram

Hong Joong often designs his clothes with his signature art, whether its painting on shoes or customizing other clothing items.

ATEEZ’s Hong Joong

Image: ATEEZ’s Instagram

Kevin is also a great digital artist and he often draws his favorite celebrities like Billie Eilish, Beyonce, and more.

THE BOYZ’s Kevin

Image: THE BOYZ’s Instagram

