K-pop idols who are also visual artists
Mino has a great love of paintings, he often posts his paintings on his social media account, and one painting of his was also included in an art gallery in London
Winner’s Mino
Image: Mino’s Instagram
NCT’s Ten
Image: Ten’s Instagram
NCT’s Ten recently opened his clothing line collection, featuring his drawing work on the clothes.
Hyunjin also is really talented in drawing and often uses real-life inspiration for his art.
Stray Kids’ Hyunjin
Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram
Renjun often designs artistic wallpapers for his fans and tells them that they can keep it as their wallpaper
NCT’s Renjun
Image: Renjun’s Instagram
Seulgi also has amazing artistic methods of creating art, her artwork is always loved by many fans.
Red Velvet’s Seulgi
Image: Seulgi’s Instagram
THE8 has an amazing Impeccable fashion sense, shows interest in photographs, and likes to do paintings.
SEVENTEEN’s THE8
Image: THE8’s Instagram
Wheein is really passionate about her paintings and also paints really well, her artwork is always appreciated by her fans
MAMAMOO’s Wheein
Image:Wheein's Instagram
The BTS maknae is also a great visual artist, whether it is graffiti-inspired art, paintings, or illustration
BTS Jungkook
Image: BTS’ Instagram
Hong Joong often designs his clothes with his signature art, whether its painting on shoes or customizing other clothing items.
ATEEZ’s Hong Joong
Image: ATEEZ’s Instagram
Kevin is also a great digital artist and he often draws his favorite celebrities like Billie Eilish, Beyonce, and more.
THE BOYZ’s Kevin
Image: THE BOYZ’s Instagram