K-pop Idols Who Are Amazing Dancers
K-pop, known for stunning visuals, powerful vocals, deadly dance combos.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Today's list features dance machines from your favorite K-pop groups.
Image: SM Entertainment
These idols are total pros, nail any dance in a flash! Keep reading for seriously impressive dancers.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's main dancer, lead rapper. Known for powerful, versatile moves and energy.
J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SEVENTEEN's lead dancer, lead vocalist. Known for creative choreography, captivating stage presence.
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
TWICE's main dancer, lead rapper. Known for sharp, precise moves.
Momo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
BLACKPINK's main dancer, lead rapper. Known for powerful stage presence, charisma.
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
SHINee's lead dancer, lead vocalist. Known for fluid, graceful moves.
Taemin (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment
TVXQ!'s leader, main dancer, main rapper. Known for powerful moves, commanding stage presence.
Yunho (TVXQ!):
Image: SM Entertainment
Under HYBE, Yeonjun stands out as a talented dancer. Praised by Hybe choreographers for his exceptional skills.
Yeonjun (TXT):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC