K-pop idols who are Aquarius

 The "Sleepy Head" with a powerhouse voice and captivating rap skills. Seoyeon's duality shines on stage, making her a true multi-talent

Image:  Pledis Entertainment 

Lee Seoyeon (fromis_9)

This captivatingly handsome Japanese member brings a soulful voice and electrifying dance moves to Pentagon. His passion for music is undeniable

Yuto Adachi (Pentagon)

 Image:  Cube Entertainment 

The artistic genius of Monsta X, I.M is a talented rapper, songwriter, and composer. His creative mind and introspective lyrics set him apart

Image:  Starship Entertainment 

I.M (Monsta X)

A true vocal powerhouse and the sunshine of (G) I-DLE, Miyeon's sweet voice and infectious smile can melt hearts. Her playful personality is a breath of fresh air

Image:  Cube Entertainment 

Cho MiYeon ((G)I-DLE)

The powerhouse leader of Twice, Jihyo's exceptional vocals and unwavering dedication make her a true inspiration. Her warm personality and unwavering dedication to her craft are admirable

Image:  JYP Entertainment 

Park Jihyo (TWICE)

The maknae of TXT, Taehyun's charming vocals, and natural stage presence make him a star to watch. His introspective lyrics and artistic expression reveal a depth beyond his years

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

Kang Taehyun (TXT)

The youngest member of Stray Kids, I.N is a captivating performer with a unique vocal tone and impressive rapping skills. His playful personality and infectious energy make him a fan favorite

Image:  JYP Entertainment 

I.N (Stray Kids)

The powerhouse vocalist and dance machine of Red Velvet, Seulgi's captivating stage presence and incredible talent make her a true force to be reckoned with. 

Image:  SM Entertainment 

Kang Seulgi (Red Velvet)

The "Golden Voice" of Blackpink, Rosé's soulful vocals and captivating stage presence make her a global star. Her unique voice and artistic expression set her apart as a true talent

Image:  YG Entertainment 

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

The sunshine and dance machine of BTS, J-Hope's dazzling smile and electrifying dance moves are infectious. His positive energy and creative spirit make him a true inspiration to fans worldwide

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

J-Hope (BTS)

