K-pop idols who are Aquarius
The "Sleepy Head" with a powerhouse voice and captivating rap skills. Seoyeon's duality shines on stage, making her a true multi-talent
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Lee Seoyeon (fromis_9)
This captivatingly handsome Japanese member brings a soulful voice and electrifying dance moves to Pentagon. His passion for music is undeniable
Yuto Adachi (Pentagon)
Image: Cube Entertainment
The artistic genius of Monsta X, I.M is a talented rapper, songwriter, and composer. His creative mind and introspective lyrics set him apart
Image: Starship Entertainment
I.M (Monsta X)
A true vocal powerhouse and the sunshine of (G) I-DLE, Miyeon's sweet voice and infectious smile can melt hearts. Her playful personality is a breath of fresh air
Image: Cube Entertainment
Cho MiYeon ((G)I-DLE)
The powerhouse leader of Twice, Jihyo's exceptional vocals and unwavering dedication make her a true inspiration. Her warm personality and unwavering dedication to her craft are admirable
Image: JYP Entertainment
Park Jihyo (TWICE)
The maknae of TXT, Taehyun's charming vocals, and natural stage presence make him a star to watch. His introspective lyrics and artistic expression reveal a depth beyond his years
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kang Taehyun (TXT)
The youngest member of Stray Kids, I.N is a captivating performer with a unique vocal tone and impressive rapping skills. His playful personality and infectious energy make him a fan favorite
Image: JYP Entertainment
I.N (Stray Kids)
The powerhouse vocalist and dance machine of Red Velvet, Seulgi's captivating stage presence and incredible talent make her a true force to be reckoned with.
Image: SM Entertainment
Kang Seulgi (Red Velvet)
The "Golden Voice" of Blackpink, Rosé's soulful vocals and captivating stage presence make her a global star. Her unique voice and artistic expression set her apart as a true talent
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
The sunshine and dance machine of BTS, J-Hope's dazzling smile and electrifying dance moves are infectious. His positive energy and creative spirit make him a true inspiration to fans worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)